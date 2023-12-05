Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: Know how to Grab Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: At the start of the month, the developers of Garena Free Fire introduced the Booyah Pass S12 for December, bringing new items for players to grab. Apart from that, the Weekly Agenda was also released, and it brings new daily missions, as well as new game modes such as Big Head 2.0 and CS: The Epic Battle. A new event called Booyah with Friends has also been added to Garena Free Fire. It offers players to get their hands on amazing rewards while enjoying the game with their friends! Check out the details of this event below.

Garena Free Fire: Booyah with Friends event

As part of the latest Booyah with Friends event, players can get exclusive an banner, bundle, and avatar. To win the Digital Play Banner, Garena Free Fire players must Booyah 10 times with friends or 15 times in modes such as Clash Squad or Battle Royale. On the other hand, getting the Digital Play Avatar will require you to Booyah 20 times or 15 times with friends. The Freedom Sprintstar Bundle is the top reward of the Booyah with Friends event and it can be earned if players Booyah 20 times with friends.

The event kicked off on December 1 and will run till December 14, offering players ample time to win matches with their friends and get their hands on these amazing items in the game.

Moving on to the redeem codes, know that several rules need to be followed. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Furthermore, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

F7UHYFRT67URU34S

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.