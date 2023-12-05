Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: Know how to Grab Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: Know how to Grab Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: Players can claim the latest rewards including bundles, avatar, and banner through the Booyah with Friends event. Also obtain freebies with Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 10:00 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5 can be redeemed this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: At the start of the month, the developers of Garena Free Fire introduced the Booyah Pass S12 for December, bringing new items for players to grab. Apart from that, the Weekly Agenda was also released, and it brings new daily missions, as well as new game modes such as Big Head 2.0 and CS: The Epic Battle. A new event called Booyah with Friends has also been added to Garena Free Fire. It offers players to get their hands on amazing rewards while enjoying the game with their friends! Check out the details of this event below.

Garena Free Fire: Booyah with Friends event

As part of the latest Booyah with Friends event, players can get exclusive an banner, bundle, and avatar. To win the Digital Play Banner, Garena Free Fire players must Booyah 10 times with friends or 15 times in modes such as Clash Squad or Battle Royale. On the other hand, getting the Digital Play Avatar will require you to Booyah 20 times or 15 times with friends. The Freedom Sprintstar Bundle is the top reward of the Booyah with Friends event and it can be earned if players Booyah 20 times with friends.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 5

The event kicked off on December 1 and will run till December 14, offering players ample time to win matches with their friends and get their hands on these amazing items in the game.

Moving on to the redeem codes, know that several rules need to be followed. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Furthermore, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

F7UHYFRT67URU34S

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 10:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon