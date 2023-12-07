Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 7: Grab Lamborghini-themed rewards this way!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 7: The developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out a lot of events recently in the game. Players can take advantage of these special campaigns to get their hands on exciting in-game items. The new Mystery Shop in Garena Free Fire is also live, and players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. Moreover, the new Luck Royale in the game is still live, offering Lamborghini-themed rewards to players! Check out the details of this event in the game.

Garena Free Fire Luck Royale

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced Lamborghini-themed rewards as part of the Luck Royale. As part of the collaboration, Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab the Lamborghini Ride as the top reward. Other prizes include Aventador Booyah, Veneno Nero Nemesis, Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate, Feather Bomb, Supply Crate, Armor Crate, and more.

In these types of events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins which will earn them Bull Tokens. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

Announcing this event, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Unlock the Lamborghini Ride Travel emote and cruise in style! Get ready to show off your in-game moves with the ultimate swag. Don't miss out on the luxury ride of a lifetime!”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

In the game, players must survive till the end to become the lone winner. To aid in their quest, players can take advantage of the various in-game items available in the shop. Moreover, the developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Moreover, some of these codes might be region-locked and might not work for you. Therefore, you are advised to try as many codes as possible.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 7

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FHFTY67URT6HGSU4

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.