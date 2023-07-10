Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 10: Grab Graffiti event rewards this way

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 10: The developers of Garena Free Fire have made the Graffiti event live, with amazing rewards on offer. It is just one of the several bonus events that are available on the platform as part of the upcoming 6th Anniversary celebrations! Garena Free Fire players can take part in either casual or ranked matches to accumulate Color Power that will help them grab amazing prizes. Read on to find out more about this Graffiti event in Garena Free Fire.

Graffiti event

The Graffiti event started on July 7 and will run till July 19, giving players enough opportunities to grab exciting rewards. Players need to participate in Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode matches to collect Color Power. However, do note that not all players will receive the same amount of Color Power, and it will depend on factors such as distance, assist, damage and more.

On reaching Color Power Level 10, you can get your hands on the 6th Anniversary Avatar, 5 Alok Awakening Emblems, and a Mr. Waggor sticker. You'll be eligible for more rewards as you continue to rise through the ranks. Color Power Level 80 is the top level you can reach and you'll be eligible to earn all the items of the event including Alok's Beat Threads Bundle, Alok Awakening Emblems, Armor Crates, and other exciting prizes. So, take part in this event and get your hands on amazing rewards now!

Apart from this, you can give your character free cosmetic upgrades through Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Players can get their hands on bundles, diamonds, weapon skins, and character skins without paying anything!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 10: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.