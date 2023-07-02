Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2, 2023: Hurry! Grab these exclusive rewards before they are gone

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2, 2023: Yesterday, Garena unleashed the T.R.A.P. City under the Booyah Pass Season 7. “Immerse yourself in the stylish designs of the male and female T.R.A.P. bundles. Experience special effects and new pet skin for the "City Pug" pet,” Garena Free Fire tweeted. Moreover, you can also discover new collections and weapon skins with a cool music theme.

This will certainly make your game more exciting. But to win your battles, what you need is more diamonds to buy new items, or maybe exciting in-game items, such as costumes, weapons, characters, and more. All of these rewards are possible to get with the help of Garena Free Fire redeem codes, that too for absolutely free. All you need to do is redeem the latest code by visiting the redemption website of the game and it will let you win several tempting rewards.

But how does it work?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are combinations of 12 digits, including both letters and numbers. Every code is unique in its own way to grant you exclusive rewards. The best part is that these codes come on a daily basis. Although you must note that these codes expire soon thereafter. Time is the key here, as the codes have a validity period of around 12 to 18 hours. So without much ado, let's begin the process to redeem Garena Free Fire codes. Here is how to do it.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2:

  • FTNHJT7KJUXZA7Y
  • FTGBTNJGKIOB9UJ
  • FHFROTKJMULUYT5
  • FREDQF23H4R5GYT
  • FBZJUAYTRDV4BNJ
  • FTKGUCYXTGDHJ5T
  • F6Y7OIHBVNFRNMK
  • FOY9IGUF7YDRARE
  • FQD2CB4NHJRIG7Y
  • FGCBFMTY7UIHMDK
  • FER5JH6NBYNKGOI
  • FUXYTZ54AEDQC2B
  • FH3J4KI5TUYTVBC
  • FFDNJT6NMH8LUKJ

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2, 2023

  1. First of all, visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
  2. Following this, log in with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
  3. To get the rewards, copy any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
  4. Ensure to double-check on the dialogue box and then tap 'OK'.
  5. And it is done! The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption process face error, you will be informed about the same via email.

