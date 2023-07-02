Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2, 2023: Hurry! Grab these exclusive rewards before they are gone

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2, 2023: Yesterday, Garena unleashed the T.R.A.P. City under the Booyah Pass Season 7. “Immerse yourself in the stylish designs of the male and female T.R.A.P. bundles. Experience special effects and new pet skin for the "City Pug" pet,” Garena Free Fire tweeted. Moreover, you can also discover new collections and weapon skins with a cool music theme.

This will certainly make your game more exciting. But to win your battles, what you need is more diamonds to buy new items, or maybe exciting in-game items, such as costumes, weapons, characters, and more. All of these rewards are possible to get with the help of Garena Free Fire redeem codes, that too for absolutely free. All you need to do is redeem the latest code by visiting the redemption website of the game and it will let you win several tempting rewards.

But how does it work?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are combinations of 12 digits, including both letters and numbers. Every code is unique in its own way to grant you exclusive rewards. The best part is that these codes come on a daily basis. Although you must note that these codes expire soon thereafter. Time is the key here, as the codes have a validity period of around 12 to 18 hours. So without much ado, let's begin the process to redeem Garena Free Fire codes. Here is how to do it.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2:

FTNHJT7KJUXZA7Y

FTGBTNJGKIOB9UJ

FHFROTKJMULUYT5

FREDQF23H4R5GYT

FBZJUAYTRDV4BNJ

FTKGUCYXTGDHJ5T

F6Y7OIHBVNFRNMK

FOY9IGUF7YDRARE

FQD2CB4NHJRIG7Y

FGCBFMTY7UIHMDK

FER5JH6NBYNKGOI

FUXYTZ54AEDQC2B

FH3J4KI5TUYTVBC

FFDNJT6NMH8LUKJ

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 2, 2023