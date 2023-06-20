Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20: Give yourself a free booster shot!

The Garena Free Fire community receives constant updates which bring a host of new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins, and more. To keep players engaged, the developers of the game have revealed exciting rewards which can be obtained using the Faded Wheel. With this feature, players can grab the Charge Buster shotgun until June 25!

The developers of Garena Free Fire also give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. With these, you can win prizes ranging from costumes, accessories, pets, free diamonds, weapons, and even premium bundles. So read on to know how to grab them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Further, some of the codes may not work due to them being region-restricted, so do claim as many as possible to not miss out on any rewards. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes here.

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20: Steps to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.