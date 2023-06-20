Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20: Give yourself a free booster shot!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20: Get a chance to claim free diamonds, skins, weapons, and more. Know how to redeem them.
The Garena Free Fire community receives constant updates which bring a host of new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins, and more. To keep players engaged, the developers of the game have revealed exciting rewards which can be obtained using the Faded Wheel. With this feature, players can grab the Charge Buster shotgun until June 25!
The developers of Garena Free Fire also give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. With these, you can win prizes ranging from costumes, accessories, pets, free diamonds, weapons, and even premium bundles. So read on to know how to grab them.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
Garena Free Fire redeem codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Further, some of the codes may not work due to them being region-restricted, so do claim as many as possible to not miss out on any rewards. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes here.
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 20: Steps to claim free rewards
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71687223126428