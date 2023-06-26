Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 26: Get a shot of free power!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 26: If you are looking for freebies such as costumes, weapons, and accessories, then these redeem codes will help you. Know how to redeem them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 06:44 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 26 are out now. (ff.garena.com)

Garena has announced its weekly agenda for the Free Fire fans! From the lucky wheel to the faded wheel, a lot of exciting rewards have been offered to the Garena Free Fire MAX players. You can rush into battle with the mighty Lucky MP5 weapons or enjoy the beach vibes with the Beach Gloo Top Up. Undoubtedly, a lot of excitement has been going on in the Garena Free Fire MAX. To make it even more thrilling, Garena has released the latest set of redeem codes for June 26!

Importance of redeem codes

In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes here.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 26: Steps to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 06:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets