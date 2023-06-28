Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 28: Get your hands on the Coastal Guardian Bundle!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 28: Get your hands on the Coastal Guardian Bundle!

Want to grab free rewards in Garena Free Fire? You can get the Coastal Guardian Bundle absolutely free! Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 28 have been issued.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 28: Garena Free Fire players can purchase cosmetic updates from the in-game store to make their character look cooler and stand out from the millions of other players. But why spend a penny when you can also get them for free? Garena Free Fire players currently have an opportunity to get their hands on the Coastal Guardian Bundle through the Knockout Event! It began on June 26 and will go on till July 2, so there is plenty of time to grab it in the game.

You can get the Coastal Guardian Bundle on making spins using diamonds. On every spin, players are entitled to win Scan, Coastal Guardian Bundle, Diamond Royale Vouchers, Cube Fragments, and Pet Food. So, hurry up and start spinning!

Moreover, you can also get exciting cosmetic upgrades through redeem codes that are issued by the developers of Garena Free Fire on a daily basis. These codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them quickly. Moreover, some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 28

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire: How to claim free rewards

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

