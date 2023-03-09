    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 9, 2023: Be the STAR of the show with these rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 9, 2023: Be the STAR of the show with these rewards

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 9: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption site.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 10:13 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 9: Grab freebies now with the help of the codes given here. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 9: If you're someone who only focuses on the weapon and ammo while collecting resources and not on the weapon attachments, then you're possibly not optimizing your ability to perform better. Every single attachment, whether magazine, silencer, muzzle or foregrip, they all play a role in improving your weapon's efficiency and lethality. So, the next time you're in a close combat and you see yourself die before your enemy, a reason could be that they have the right attachment that gave them that little edge to succeed. And while you look for the right attachments to suit your play style, treat yourself with some cool freebies through these redeem codes. Read on to know how to do it.

    But before that, you should know that the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter is giving out a special discount. It tweeted. “Love scouting the best camping spots and resources in Free Fire? Get ready to level up your scouting game with the Investigator Scout Bundle available now in the Super Wonder Wheel”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 9

    Now, let us focus on the redeem codes. The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    HNC95435FAGJ

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for March 9

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 10:13 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more