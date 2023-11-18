Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 18: Win exciting bundles and rewards with Feline Ring event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 18: Garena introduces various amazing events into the game at regular intervals and yet another exciting one has been going on in Garena Free Fire for a while now. This time it has introduced the new Luck Royale event with unique rewards. This new Luck Royale is called Feline Ring. By participating in this event, you can get attractive bundles and rewards. Of course, if you want to win items from the prize pool, you will have to spin.

The Feline Ring event was added to Free Fire on November 12, 2023, and this event will run until November 25, 2023. Gamers will be able to get items by spinning. Please note that the cost of one spin is 20 diamonds and the cost of 10+1 spins is 200 diamonds. After spinning, random prizes will be drawn from the prize pool. Here is the list of all the items you can win during the event.

Feline Flaneur Bundle Feline Fatale Bundle M4A1 – Feline's Burst Skin Charge Buster – Feline's Burst Skin Glue Wall – Feline's Blessing 100x Universal Ring Tokens 10x Universal Ring Tokens 5x Universal Ring Tokens 2x Universal Ring Tokens 1x Universal Ring Token

On spinning, players will also receive Universal Ring Tokens. You can redeem it with the help of the tokens from the exchange section. Apart from this, you can also win various regards from daily Garena Free Fire redeem codes. The trick is to redeem them as early as possible. Check out today's redeem codes below:

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 18

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

FOE497MURKNLOBI

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL5O9YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 18: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!