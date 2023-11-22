Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22: Win rewards for FREE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22: Win rewards for FREE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22: Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on amazing rewards for free! Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 10:10 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22: Claim free rewards now with the help of the below-mentioned codes. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22: In Garena Free Fire, players must battle other players and survive till the end to become the lone winner. While seasoned players might find this easy, rookies can struggle when it comes to surviving waves of enemies. They can take the help of special in-game items which provide a much-needed boost. Although most of these items are available in the in-game shop, there are some items that are only offered through special events and campaigns. Thus, they can be obtained when the various events in Garena Free Fire are live.

Types of events in Garena Free Fire

In the game, there are various types of events. The Luck Royale requires players to spend diamonds to make spins, which gives a reward. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The Lucky Wheel event is similar to the Luck Royale but instead of diamonds, players must spend gold to make spins.

On the other hand, Top-Up Event also enables players to get amazing rewards. However, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase.

One of the biggest monthly events in Garena Free Fire is the Booyah Pass. The Booyah Pass arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. It comes in two variants - Premium which costs 499 diamonds, and Premium Plus which is priced at 999 diamonds.

Now that you know all the events in Garena Free Fire, log in to the game and try your hand at each of them! Apart from such events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 10:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon