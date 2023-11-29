Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: Chance to with the Gothic Teddy bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: Chance to with the Gothic Teddy bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: Don't forget to get your daily free rewards. Check how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 11:02 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: Follow the step-by-step guide here to claim freebies today. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: Free Fire is making a space for its own in the mobile multiplayer online battle royale scene and there are some good reasons for it. The game offers quite a few things that other games in the segment are not focusing on so much. First is the large character set and strong backstory for each character. Not only does it make every character unique but also gives a more immersive experience to play. Then multiple game modes and seasonal game modes have also protected the game from becoming monotonous. And finally, the vast number of skins and cosmetic updates offer enough customization tools to let each player build their own personalized experience while playing. And if you would want to get some free in-game items to improve your experience, then check the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29

Coming to redeem codes, these are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the player community. Each code contains a mysterious reward which can range from various skins, costumes, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. All you need to do in order to claim them is to submit it to the official redemption website. But there are a couple of caveats you should know about.

While there is no limit to how many codes you can claim, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the player. The codes also come with an expiration deadline of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes might be region-restricted, so ensure redeeming as many as you can in order to stand a chance to win the best rewards of the day.

Check the codes below:

  • FYHRT67U6YGHG4B
  • FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E
  • FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
  • FUTYJTI78OI78F2
  • F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
  • F7UJT7UKYI67U34S
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
  • FL5O9YHD87BYVTC
  • FGDGFYJ76T7UTI7
  • FDYHR6Y7UR674U3
  • FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT
  • FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FUYFTHUJR67UYH4

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for November 29: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 11:02 IST
