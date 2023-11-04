Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 4: Get exciting cosmetics with the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 4: Garena keeps introducing new events to the Free Fire game so that players don't start to get tired of the monotony of it all. In fact, the idea is to raise the excitement level ever higher. Keeping up with this trend, Garena recently, released its 11th season of Booyah Pass and an OB42 Update. After that on November 2, Garena introduced a new event called Free Fire Lucky Wheel. It is a thrilling event that has been added to the Battle Royale game. This exciting event provides you with access to the Free Spirit Bundle. Along with this, You will also get various cosmetics including Gloo Wall skins, other outfits, and more. And the best part is that you can get these cosmetics by using just 9 diamonds. This event will continue till November 8, 2023, so make full use of it.

To get the discounts on the cosmetics, you will have to spin the wheel. The discounts you will get are given below:

Nine Diamonds 99 Diamonds 50% off 55% off 60% off 70% off 75% off 80% off

Please keep in mind that you will get only one item for each discount.

If you don't get any rewards in the event, do not lose hope. You can still win amazing rewards through daily Free Fire redeem codes. check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 4

FH56E1BI892023

FIREE451KQ2023

FADDHR6YYHR56YCV

FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE

FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB

FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

