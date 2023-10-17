Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 17: Know all about the Miraculous Fist event and how to win amazing rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 17: Know all about the Miraculous Fist event and how to win amazing rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 17: Know how to grab amazing rewards with free fire redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 09:20 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire
Get exciting freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 17. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Get exciting freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 17. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 17: Garena frequently introduces new events in Free Fire, granting players the opportunity to obtain exclusive items such as gun skins, pets, characters, emotes, and bundles. Notably, data miner @maaxleakersofc has recently disclosed details about an upcoming event, the "Miraculous Fist" event, via their official social media channels. This leak showcases an appealing Fist skin that is expected to captivate players' attention. According to a report by SportsKeeda, the event has gone live today, October 17, 2023, and will run until October 30, 2023. During this event, players can acquire desirable skins and rewards.

It's important to note that the Miraculous Fist event will be accessible on both the India and Bangladesh servers, allowing players to acquire special skins and items by utilizing diamonds after the event commences. It's worth mentioning that while this event has been revealed by a data miner, it has not yet received official confirmation from the developers. Therefore, players should wait and be patient till the official announcement.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Additionally, Free Fire regularly releases redeem codes. However, keep in mind that they expire quickly, so claim them as soon as possible to get amazing rewards. Check today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire below:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes October 17

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 17: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 09:19 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon