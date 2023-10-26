Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 26: Diwali event sparks FF release speculation

Free Fire India has been hit by a delay and many battle royale game fans were left disappointed. It was expected to launch on September 5 and players and fans have been eagerly awaiting its launch. Now, the recent announcement of a Diwali event by Free Fire India, scheduled for October 27, has set the community abuzz with speculation regarding the game's potential comeback coinciding with the Festival of Lights.

Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals, serves as the thematic inspiration for the upcoming event organised by Free Fire India. Although the "Diwali is Coming" event announcement has gone viral on various social media platforms, an official confirmation from Garena regarding the release date of Free Fire in the country is still pending.

The official Free Fire India Instagram account posted a tantalising message about the Diwali event on Tuesday, October 25. The post read, "We can't wait for Diwali 2023! Stay tuned for October 27 as we celebrate the victory of Good over Evil!" This message has left fans excited and eagerly awaiting what the event might bring, including the potential revival of their favourite game.

Plus, there are always fresh redeem codes released by Garena, but remember, they expire, so claim them quickly for amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 26: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit "Rewards Redemption Site" at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!