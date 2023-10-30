Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 30: Get loaded with rewards through the Angela Ring event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 30: Get loaded with rewards through the Angela Ring event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 30: Angela Ring Event will continue for 13 days.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 09:02 IST
Garena Free Fire
With the Angela Ring event, you can win exciting rewards with each spin. (Garena Free Fire)
With the Angela Ring event, you can win exciting rewards with each spin. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 27: Garena has again come up with an exciting event. The recently introduced event called the Angelic Ring event is currently underway in Free Fire. This event started on October 29 and will continue for a period of 13 days. You can utilize this opportunity to earn exciting rewards. The rewards in the Angelic Ring event include the Justice Glow Glue Wall, Justice Wings Katana, and the Angelic Edge Bundle. If you want to earn some exclusive items, you will have to spend some diamonds.

When you are in the game, please keep in mind that the cost of each and every spin in Luck Royale is different from each other.

Usually, one spin will cost you 9 diamonds, and for 90 diamonds, you can perform 10+1 spins. It purely depends on your luck and how many diamonds you are going to receive.

Check out the rewards below

  1. - 100x Angelic Edge Tokens
  2. - 10x Angelic Edge Tokens
  3. - 5x Angelic Edge Tokens
  4. - 2x Angelic Edge Tokens
  5. - 1x Angelic Edge Token
  6. - Justice Glow Glue Wall
  7. - Justice's Wings Katana
  8. - Angelic Edge (Mask)
  9. - Angelic Edge (Top)
  10. - Angelic Edge (Shoes)

If you don't get any rewards in the event, do not get disheartened. You can still win amazing rewards through daily Free Fire redeem codes. check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes October 30

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • 66QSZD5ZEMHH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • BH212GDTALRU5RW
  • HAKFVTES6GSFJTZ9
  • RNTW4A2TMCVU
  • O8YOP7BZ150T
  • Q1RC5NPZ2C2F
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • 4SZC6U8W60EDZ6UH
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 30 : How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 09:02 IST
keep up with tech

