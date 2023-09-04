Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 4: Free Fire reintroduces Devil May Cry 5

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 4: Free Fire reintroduces Devil May Cry 5

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for September 4: Garena Free Fire is set to launch on September 5.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 06:59 IST
Garena Free Fire codes for September 4: Garena has recently announced the return of Free Fire to India with a region-exclusive version, generating immense excitement in the Indian mobile gaming community after the original game was banned in February 2022. Pre-registration is now open, and players who sign up will have the game automatically downloaded on its launch date, September 5, 2023.

Additionally, Free Fire has reintroduced the Devil May Cry 5 collaboration with the DMC Ring event. This event brings back a variety of Devil May Cry-themed items, including outfits, emotes, and gun skins. The Hunter Dante Bundle with the Trigger Look change stands out as a highlight. However, obtaining these items requires spending real money to acquire diamonds, which are essential for spins and rewards.

The Free Fire DMC Ring event started on September 2, 2023, and will run until September 14, 2023, offering players a limited time to collect rewards. Each spin in the Luck Royale costs 20 diamonds, but players can opt for a value pack of 10+1 spins for 200 diamonds. It's important to note that spins do not guarantee specific items, and players may receive Hunter Tokens randomly.

These exciting developments in Free Fire and the return of the game to India have sparked considerable anticipation among gamers in the country. Check out the redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • K3B6R8Y2T7M
  • X6N4P7A2F8C1
  • XUW3FNK7AV3N
  • L9D1V0W5Q8Z2
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • MQJWNBVHYAQM
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FF7MUY4ME6S
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 06:59 IST
