Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks

Did you know that your iPhone has some cool tricks hidden right inside the spacebar on your keyboard? Well, it does! If you want to text lightning-fast, you should check out these handy iPhone tips and tricks.

Hidden Trackpad

You might have been using your iPhone for years without stumbling upon this ingenious trick that resides within your keyboard. Just imagine how much of a productivity boost you will get by using it as a seasoned pro, not to mention impressing your boss and peers. Here's how it works:

1. Open any app where you typically use the standard Apple iPhone keyboard, such as Messages.

2. Compose a few lines of text as you usually would.

3. Now, press and hold down the spacebar, and observe as the keyboard magically transforms into a subtle gray panel.

Congratulations! You have just turned your keyboard into a trackpad. What can you do with it?

You can move your cursor around really easily. This helps a lot when you want to fix a mistake in the middle of a word or edit your text quickly.

Imagine you are typing a long message, and you make a mistake. Instead of deleting the whole word, you can use the trackpad to put the cursor right where you want to make changes. It's like magic!

This trick works in any app where you're using the regular iPhone keyboard. So, it's not just for Messages; you can use it everywhere. It's a real time-saver, especially when you want to text in a hurry.

Double Tap

Here's another cool trick you can do with the spacebar. It's called the "double tap," and it's super handy:

1. First, make sure this feature is turned on. Go to your Settings app.

2. Scroll down and find "General," then tap "Keyboards."

3. Look for the option called "." Shortcut and turn it on.

Now, when you double-tap the spacebar, something cool happens:

A period (that's the little dot you put at the end of sentences, aka full stop) appears, and there's a space right after it. No need to hunt for the period button anymore.

In short, This might seem small, but it can save you some time when you're texting. So, remember to use these spacebar tricks to become a texting pro on your iPhone.