Give your iPhone a power boost! Here is how to benefit

When we have a big day ahead of us, all we hope is for our iPhone to stay charged throughout the day. The smartphone's power gets drained at speed during extensive usage. But for iPhone users, we have found a few ways to make their battery last longer and improve performance throughout the day. Apple, over the years, has improved its iPhone's battery through big updates with each new generation. Now, iPhone batteries can last almost a day even with extensive usage. And with these tricks, you can also make the iPhone performance even last longer. Check details here.

How to save iPhone's battery and make it last longer

Maintain the ambient temperatures of your iPhone. The ideal temperature for an iPhone should be between 16 degrees to 22 degrees Celsius, however, users might notice battery drain if it is above 35 degrees Celsius. Additionally, avoid charging your iPhone when the ambient temperature is higher than normal.

Always keep the iPhone updated with new security and operating system updates to fix any bugs referring to battery or charging. Currently, the iPhone supports the iOS 17.1 update.

Optimize your display settings and tone down the brightness. Keeping the display light low will enable you to save battery. You can also turn on the auto-brightness feature on your iPhone.

Avoid using cellular data and utilize WiFi as it drains the battery to a much lesser extent. Therefore, keep your iPhone's WiFi turned on at all times or switch off both when the internet connection is not required.

Utilize the Low Power Mode when you are left with less battery such as less than 20 percent. This feature reduces your screen brightness, improves device performance and minimises animations.

Try to make use of the above mentioned tips to boost your iPhone's battery life and enjoy lasting performance throughout the day. There are several other ways through which you can save power and above are some of the most effective ways that can help you avoid fast battery drainage.

