Google Chrome now lets you generate AI wallpapers, customize homepage! Know how to use this feature

Google Chrome is taking personalization to the next level by integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) with its browser. With the help of AI, Chrome users can now generate AI wallpapers to make their home screen look attractive. It will help users to bring out their creativity and generate a personalized theme for their Chrome. Earlier the generative AI wallpapers for Chrome were only accessible to the Pixel 8 users, now on January 2024, it was released for web users as well to bring customization. Know how you can create generative AI themes.

About the Generative AI wallpaper feature

According to a Google blog post, the generative AI wallpaper feature enables Chrome users to customize their homepage design. It utilizes a text-to-image diffusion AI model which enables users to generate custom themes in terms of subject, mood, visual style and color. With generative AI, users can give prompts and create an intuitive theme or Chrome wallpaper for themselves. If you also want to make your Chrome page personalized then check out how you can create generative AI wallpapers.

How to generate AI wallpapers on Google Chrome

Follow the below steps to create generative AI wallpaper:

To get started first tab on the “Edit” button which is located on the right side of below the corner.

Now tap on the “Change Theme” tab.

Click on “Create with AI.”

Now you have to pick the subject, style, and mood based on your preference from the dropdown menu.

After selecting all the combinations, just tap on “Create.”

You will be provided with four to five options from which you can choose for your Chrome wallpaper.

By following these steps, you can easily create an attractive Chrome window for yourself with imaginative wallpaper and theme. Try out this Google Chrome feature and see how the diffusion AI model creates a theme for your web page.

Alongside the announcement of this feature, Google also introduced another AI feature called automatic tab organization which helps users organize their tabs in their professional and personal workspace. This feature brings similar tabs together in a group. Such AI features, enable users to take control of their workspace in terms of design as well as organization.

