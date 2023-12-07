Google Gemini Nano AI tool for Pixel 8 Pro out; Know what it is and how it works

Google announced the new-generation artificial intelligence model called the Gemini AI in which it launched the “Nano” version for its latest smartphone, Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google Gemini Nano AI is specifically tailored for smartphones to carry out on-device tasks. The new AI model uses the capabilities of Google Tensor G3 to run new advanced features such as Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. Gemini Nano is designed to bring various benefits to Pixel 8 Pro functionality and features. Know what is Gemini Nano and what new benefits it has brought to Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 model.

What is Gemini Nano and how to use

Google announced the most powerful large language model called Gemini which is suited to run on smartphones. The Gemini AI is introduced in three different sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano, Gemini Nano being the reduced version for the Pixel 8 Pro. The Gemini Nano is specifically developed to carry on-device tasks and runs directly on mobile silicon, Google reported. The AI features of Nano include suggesting replies to messages in an end-to-end encrypted messaging app, providing high-quality text summarization, contextual smart replies, and advanced proofreading and grammar correction.

One of the biggest benefits to be derived by users is to put Gemini Nano to work even when the smartphone is not connected to the internet or does not have network connectivity as it runs on the devices and not based on the networks. Google said, “ Gemini Nano running on Pixel 8 Pro offers several advantages by design, helping prevent sensitive data from leaving the phone.”

How Gemini Nano will benefit users

According to the Google blog post, Google Gemini Nano has the capability to Summarize in the Recorder app on Pixel 8 Pro. It will easily summarize conversations, interviews, presentations and more without having users connect to the internet.

Secondly, another new AI feature of Nano will provide users with Smart Reply in Gboard. Pixel 8 Pro users can also try out this feature on their WhatsApp. Google also said that the feature is coming to more apps next year. This will enable users to save time typing and use the suggested replies to answer quickly.

The features will be made available to Pixel 8 Pro in the upcoming December Feature Drop. Also, note that Gemini Nano AI will be rolling out in only the English language, therefore, users in other regions might struggle to use its features. Additionally, Google also plans to roll out Gemini Nano for Android smartphones as well. Furthermore, next year, Google will be rolling out Gemini-powered Bard to Assistant on Pixel phones to experience more Gemini features.

Additionally, with Android AICore, Gemini Nano can perform even advanced tasks such as proofreading and grammar correction.

Google Gemini AI

Gemini is Google's new upgraded Artificial intelligence model which is designed to conduct complex human tasks. It can understand images, videos, and audio to do various prompted tasks. The Gemini has been integrated into various Google services such as Bard and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

