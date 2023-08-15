Google Keep: How to use this note-taking app; it is free

Google Keep was launched in 2013 as a free note-taking app for Android users and is now considered one of the best apps for keeping notes. Google Keep usually comes pre-installed for Android devices and some smartwatches as well. However, you can also access the app as a web application or on iOS. It is one of the most useful apps if you want to keep your information, tasks, docs or anything in one place. Another plus point is that the app can also be integrated with other Google services as well such as Docs and Drive. Let's explore what functions the app provides and how you can use it.

What is Google Keep?

Google Keep is more than just a note-taking app. Not only you can jot down checklists and quick thoughts but you can also set reminders for later. Users can also create a voice memo and the app will transcribe the audio automatically. It enables users to photograph posters, receipts, or documents, and efficiently organize or locate them using search.Google Keep simplifies writing ideas or creating lists and users can share them effortlessly with friends and family.

How Google Keep can be used

Google Keep can be easily accessed through smartphones, smartwatches and PCs. The app allows five ways to keep your notes. When you'll open the mobile you'll see different options at the bottom, those are:

1. List: This version enables users to create a list with a check box.

2. Drawing: Users will be able to sketch or make handwritten notes.

3. Audio: This will enable users to record voice notes.

4. Photo: Users will be able to save a photo or image along with text.

5. Regular: You'll notice a big “Plus” tab on the bottom which is available for the user's quick use.

How to collaborate on Google Keep

The app allows users to share their notes with friends and family in few easy steps: