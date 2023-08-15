Home How To Google Keep: How to use this note-taking app; it is free

Google Keep: How to use this note-taking app; it is free

Know everything about Google’s free note-taking app called “Google Keep”. Check out its features and how to use it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 12:17 IST
Check out how to use Google Keep.
Check out how to use Google Keep. (Google)
Check out how to use Google Keep.
Check out how to use Google Keep. (Google)

Google Keep was launched in 2013 as a free note-taking app for Android users and is now considered one of the best apps for keeping notes. Google Keep usually comes pre-installed for Android devices and some smartwatches as well. However, you can also access the app as a web application or on iOS. It is one of the most useful apps if you want to keep your information, tasks, docs or anything in one place. Another plus point is that the app can also be integrated with other Google services as well such as Docs and Drive. Let's explore what functions the app provides and how you can use it.

What is Google Keep?

Google Keep is more than just a note-taking app. Not only you can jot down checklists and quick thoughts but you can also set reminders for later. Users can also create a voice memo and the app will transcribe the audio automatically. It enables users to photograph posters, receipts, or documents, and efficiently organize or locate them using search.Google Keep simplifies writing ideas or creating lists and users can share them effortlessly with friends and family.

How Google Keep can be used

Google Keep can be easily accessed through smartphones, smartwatches and PCs. The app allows five ways to keep your notes. When you'll open the mobile you'll see different options at the bottom, those are:

1. List: This version enables users to create a list with a check box.

2. Drawing: Users will be able to sketch or make handwritten notes.

3. Audio: This will enable users to record voice notes.

4. Photo: Users will be able to save a photo or image along with text.

5. Regular: You'll notice a big “Plus” tab on the bottom which is available for the user's quick use.

How to collaborate on Google Keep

The app allows users to share their notes with friends and family in few easy steps:

  • Long press for a few seconds on a specific note.
  • On your screen, tap the three dots.
  • open the Send option.
  • Pick a contact or app from the suggested list. You can also share contacts via a messaging app.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 12:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets