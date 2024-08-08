Google Magic Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos with these simple steps

The Google Magic Eraser, a standout feature which lets you effortlessly remove unwanted objects or people from your photos, much like a digital magic wand. Previously exclusive to Google Pixel smartphones, these editing tools are now accessible to a global audience through the Google Photos app regardless of whether you use iOS or Android devices. Here's how you can use it to enhance your photos effortlessly.

Magic Eraser: Steps and Basic Requirements

To use the Magic Eraser, you need either a Google One membership or a Pixel phone. The feature, along with other popular AI editing tools like Motion Blur, Video Effects, and Portrait Blur, is now integrated into the Google Photos app. Users will receive ten free Magic Eraser uses each month. For additional features and unlimited access, consider subscribing to Google One.

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Open Google Photos: Launch the app on your device.

2. Select Your Image: Choose the photo you want to edit.

3. Access the Edit Menu: Tap the edit icon to open the editing options.

4. Choose Magic Eraser: Find and select the Magic Eraser icon, typically represented by a wand or eraser.

5. Automatic Object Removal: Google Photos may automatically suggest objects to remove. Tap "Erase All" to delete these elements.

6. Manual Erasure: For objects not automatically detected, use your finger to circle or brush over the area you wish to remove.

7. Camouflage (Optional): Use the camouflage tool to blend removed objects into the background.

8. Save Your Edit: Once satisfied with the results, tap "Save Copy" to keep the edited version while preserving the original photo.

Pro Tips:

Capture images in good lighting for optimal results.

Adjust the brush size for more precise erasing.

Magic Eraser works best on objects with clear edges and boundaries.

How to Use Motion Blur:

To add motion blur, open the camera app and select the motion option. Choose the blur effect, then either hold the camera steady or follow a moving object. Alternatively, focus on the object and take the shot to apply the effect.

With these steps, you can effortlessly enhance your photos and make unwanted elements disappear with just a few taps.