 Google Magic Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos with these simple steps | How-to
Home How To Google Magic Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos with these simple steps

Google Magic Eraser: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects from photos with these simple steps

Ever wondered how to effortlessly remove unwanted elements from your photos? Discover how to use Google’s Magic Eraser to perfect your images in just a few steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 14:48 IST
Icon
5 Google Maps features that are not available in India
Google Magic Eraser
1/6 Google Maps is the most popular navigation app that is used in over 220 countries. It gives real-time traffic, navigation and transit details based on the country of the user. There are many features of Google Maps that are available in other countries and not in India. Here’s a look at some of them:
Google Magic Eraser
2/6 Google launched the search with live view feature in September last year. This feature facilitates the search functionality with augmented reality. The users can use their smartphone cameras to take a visual tour of the route through floating arrows by using the Live View AR feature of Google Maps. The Live View AR feature displays the relative location of landmarks more accurately. For instance, for visiting the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, users can open the Live View AR feature on their smartphone and reach the location by following the visual guide. According to Google, currently the feature is accessible in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo. It is coming soon to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 The Indoor Live View feature is the extension of the outdoor live view. Similar to outdoor live view that helps in locating outdoor landmarks, the indoor live view helps users in navigation inside malls, train stations and airports. As per Google, the indoor view feature is available in more than 1,000 new airports, malls and train stations across  Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Prague, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, and Taipei.
image caption
4/6 Immersive view feature was launched by Google last year for enabling users to look at the multi-dimensional views of an area along with the details such around traffic, weather and busyness. Google maps uses predictive modeling technology to find the historical information about a place and predict how the area will be like the next day, in the coming week and month. For instance, a user can go to the immersive view option to look at the details about the traffic status, peak hours, entry timings and the views of Red Fort and plan their visit accordingly. The time slider within the feature will allow them to view how the monument appears during different times of a day. Users can also check out the nearby restaurants and hotels before visiting the place. The immersive view feature is available in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo on Android and iOS.
image caption
5/6 By using Google Maps eco-friendly route feature, the users can travel to their desired destinations by taking an eco-friendly route. Google Maps enabled eco-friendly routing system uses the AI and information from local authorities for determining the fastest and most fuel efficient travel route for users. The feature also allows users to compare between two routes based on fuel-efficiency and travelling time and select accordingly. Google Maps eco-friendly route feature is available in US, Canada and 40 other countries in Europe. 
image caption
6/6 Google introduced the lite navigation feature for cyclists under its eco-friendly navigation initiative. Lite navigation enables cyclists to travel without the need of filling details of navigation and cycle with ease without touching their phones. Lite navigation helps cyclists in keeping track of details like trip progress, elevation of route and real-time ETA updates without the need of entering turn by turn navigation details. 
Google Magic Eraser
icon View all Images
Transform your photos effortlessly with Google’s Magic Eraser, now available to all Google Photos users. (Google)

The Google Magic Eraser, a standout feature which lets you effortlessly remove unwanted objects or people from your photos, much like a digital magic wand. Previously exclusive to Google Pixel smartphones, these editing tools are now accessible to a global audience through the Google Photos app regardless of whether you use iOS or Android devices. Here's how you can use it to enhance your photos effortlessly.

Magic Eraser: Steps and Basic Requirements

To use the Magic Eraser, you need either a Google One membership or a Pixel phone. The feature, along with other popular AI editing tools like Motion Blur, Video Effects, and Portrait Blur, is now integrated into the Google Photos app. Users will receive ten free Magic Eraser uses each month. For additional features and unlimited access, consider subscribing to Google One.

Also read: How to use Android recovery mode to fix your phone: Step by step guide

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Open Google Photos: Launch the app on your device.

2. Select Your Image: Choose the photo you want to edit.

3. Access the Edit Menu: Tap the edit icon to open the editing options.

4. Choose Magic Eraser: Find and select the Magic Eraser icon, typically represented by a wand or eraser.

5. Automatic Object Removal: Google Photos may automatically suggest objects to remove. Tap "Erase All" to delete these elements.

6. Manual Erasure: For objects not automatically detected, use your finger to circle or brush over the area you wish to remove.

7. Camouflage (Optional): Use the camouflage tool to blend removed objects into the background.

8. Save Your Edit: Once satisfied with the results, tap "Save Copy" to keep the edited version while preserving the original photo.

Also read: Tired of spam emails? Here's a Gmail trick that Google wants everyone to learn [Watch]

Pro Tips:

  • Capture images in good lighting for optimal results.
  • Adjust the brush size for more precise erasing.
  • Magic Eraser works best on objects with clear edges and boundaries.
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Gmail shortcuts: Boost productivity and streamline your email tasks with these essential tips

How to Use Motion Blur:

To add motion blur, open the camera app and select the motion option. Choose the blur effect, then either hold the camera steady or follow a moving object. Alternatively, focus on the object and take the shot to apply the effect.

With these steps, you can effortlessly enhance your photos and make unwanted elements disappear with just a few taps.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 14:47 IST
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide how to port your sim from jio, airtel or vi to bsnl: a step-by-step guide whatsapp web app: simple and easy, here is how to log in or out how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick how to port your jio, vi or bsnl number to airtel how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks get the name of any song, just hum and google assistant will identify it for you this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets