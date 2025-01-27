Latest Tech News How To Google Pay autopay mandate: Here’s how to cancel it in four easy steps

Here, we’ll guide you through a few easy steps on how you can disable autopay on Google Pay in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 17:10 IST
Google Pay autopay mandates: Here’s how to cancel them in four easy steps
Google Pay lets you add and remove autopay mandates easily. (HT Tech)

The autoplay feature on Google Pay is a highly convenient way to set up payments for yourself, including subscriptions, EMIs, and other  payments. However, sometimes you may want to cancel an autopay mandate. It could be to cancel a subscription that you no longer wish to pay for or simply to gain more control over your expenses. Here, we'll guide you through a few easy steps on how you can disable autopay on Google Pay in India.

Steps to disable autopay on Google Pay:

Step 1: Open the Google Pay application. Once open, tap on your profile icon in the top right corner. Scroll down until you see the "Autopay" option. Tap on it to open.

Step 2: Under the "Live" tab, you will see a list of all the active mandates. Tap on the autopay mandate you wish to remove.

Step 3: Once you have located the mandate, tap on the "Cancel autopay" option for that particular mandate.

Step 4: You will be prompted to confirm and authorise the cancellation. Follow the on-screen instructions and enter your UPI PIN to complete the process.

That's it! Your autopay mandate will now be successfully removed from Google Pay.

How to subscribe to an autopay mandate again:

If you want to resubscribe to an autopay subscription, you will need to visit the product or service page from which you originally set it up. For example, if you had set up an autopay mandate for Netflix and later cancelled it, you will need to re-enter your UPI ID as a payment method on Netflix and set up the autopay mandate again by approving it in Google Pay, after generating the request.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 17:10 IST
