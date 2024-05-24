Google Search AI overview: How to bypass them and directly see results

Google has integrated AI Overviews into its Search function for users in the US, and there's no option to turn them off. However, there are methods to avoid encountering these AI Overviews.

No Turning Off AI Overviews

Google has confirmed that AI Overviews are now a permanent feature of its Search service. These overviews appear whenever the system deems them helpful, typically in response to direct questions. While the concept is promising, the implementation has been criticized for inaccuracies and for repurposing content from other sites without providing adequate answers.

How to Avoid AI Overviews

Despite the inability to disable AI Overviews, users can bypass them. Here are two methods:

1. Manual Skipping:

- Web Filter: Use the “Web” filter at the top of the search results page. This filter removes AI Overviews and other new features, reverting to the traditional “10 blue links” format.

- Scroll Past: Simply scroll past the AI Overview to see the regular search results below.

2. Automatic Skipping:

- URL Modification: Add “udm=14” to the end of the Google Search URL. For example, in Chrome, go to Settings > Search Engine, edit the Google Search URL to “{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&udm=14.”

- Browser Extensions: Extensions like “Bye Bye, Google AI” can automate this process, removing AI Overviews and other elements like sponsored links and shopping blocks.

For those using browsers like Microsoft Edge or any Chromium-based browser, similar steps apply. Firefox users can utilize solutions provided by “TenBlueLinks.org,” and “udm14.com” offers a redirect service to Google's “Web” filter.

While Google Search's AI Overviews cannot be turned off, users have several options to avoid them. By using filters, modifying URLs, or employing browser extensions, users can continue to access search results in a more traditional format.

