 Google Search AI overview: How to bypass them and directly see results | How-to
Home How To Google Search AI overview: How to bypass them and directly see results

Google Search AI overview: How to bypass them and directly see results

Google has rolled out AI Overviews for all US Search users, with no option to turn them off. However, users can still bypass these AI-generated summaries using simple methods like filters, URL modifications, and browser extensions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 24 2024, 07:55 IST
Google's new AI Overviews
Google's new AI Overviews in Search are here to stay, but users can still avoid them with some simple tricks. (unsplash)

Google has integrated AI Overviews into its Search function for users in the US, and there's no option to turn them off. However, there are methods to avoid encountering these AI Overviews.

No Turning Off AI Overviews

Google has confirmed that AI Overviews are now a permanent feature of its Search service. These overviews appear whenever the system deems them helpful, typically in response to direct questions. While the concept is promising, the implementation has been criticized for inaccuracies and for repurposing content from other sites without providing adequate answers.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Avoid AI Overviews

Despite the inability to disable AI Overviews, users can bypass them. Here are two methods:

1. Manual Skipping:

- Web Filter: Use the “Web” filter at the top of the search results page. This filter removes AI Overviews and other new features, reverting to the traditional “10 blue links” format.

- Scroll Past: Simply scroll past the AI Overview to see the regular search results below.

2. Automatic Skipping:

- URL Modification: Add “udm=14” to the end of the Google Search URL. For example, in Chrome, go to Settings > Search Engine, edit the Google Search URL to “{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&udm=14.”

- Browser Extensions: Extensions like “Bye Bye, Google AI” can automate this process, removing AI Overviews and other elements like sponsored links and shopping blocks.

For those using browsers like Microsoft Edge or any Chromium-based browser, similar steps apply. Firefox users can utilize solutions provided by “TenBlueLinks.org,” and “udm14.com” offers a redirect service to Google's “Web” filter.

While Google Search's AI Overviews cannot be turned off, users have several options to avoid them. By using filters, modifying URLs, or employing browser extensions, users can continue to access search results in a more traditional format.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 May, 07:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick get the name of any song, just hum and google assistant will identify it for you play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to install the google play store on windows 11: a step-by-step guide how to use amazon’s watch party feature in india read whatsapp messages secretly! know how to turn off read receipts or 'blue ticks how to pin whatsapp chats on top; check out the neat ploy internet tips and tricks: how to speed up phone internet: do this and bid your problems good bye garena free fire max redeem codes for february 24: know how to grab free rewards today how to enable microsoft excel dark mode; simple and easy tricks to do it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
NASA virtual black hole simulator: Experience the gravitational dynamics

NASA virtual black hole simulator: Experience the gravitational dynamics
iPhone users get a new WhatsApp update- Here’s what’s new and all features explained

iPhone users get a new WhatsApp update- Here’s what’s new and all features explained
GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Redmi Note 12 Pro

Top 10 camera phones under 20000: From Samsung, iQOO to Redmi, check out best smartphones

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets