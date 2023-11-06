Icon
Got eye strain from extended iPhone use? iOS 17 Screen Distance will fix this problem

Check out this new iPhone Screen Distance feature that enables users to avoid eye strain from extended phone use. Know how the iOS 17 features work.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 14:56 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 13
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 13
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 13
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 13
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
Know how the iOS 17 Screen Distance feature works. (Unsplash)

In today's world, we are highly dependent on our smartphones, be it the older generation or the younger. We are so addicted to our electronic devices that one way or the other we suffer from eye strain at the end of the day. Many smartphone users do not understand that eye strain could turn into a serious problem, especially for kids. Therefore, to tackle this issue, Apple, with iOS 17, has rolled out a new health feature that warns users of maintaining screen distance. Know more about the feature and how it works here.

What is the iOS 17 Screen Distance feature?

The new Screen Distance Feature of iOS 17 helps reduce eyestrain and the risk of myopia for children under the age of 13. According to an Apple report, The Screen Distance feature with the help of the TrueDepth camera detects when you are holding your iPhone closer than 12 inches for an extended period of time. The feature will then notify users to move their iPhones further away. This will encourage users to engage in a healthy viewing activity to avoid any serious condition such as myopia.

How to turn on the Screen Distance feature

  • First, open the settings app on your iPhone
  • Now, open the Screen Time tab and tap on the Screen Distance option.
  • Now, press “Continue” to turn on the functionality.

This feature works on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 or macOS Sonoma, however, you need to sign in with the same Apple ID on each Apple device. Now, each time the iPhone is closer than 12 inches, it will show a pop-up and once you move it further away, it will enable you to resume your activities.

This new iOS 17 health feature will help users to create healthy habits. No matter an adult or children, all iPhone users can utilize this helpful feature to reduce eye strain. Also, note that you'll be required to update your iPhone with the new iOS 17 update.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 14:49 IST
