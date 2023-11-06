Got eye strain from extended iPhone use? iOS 17 Screen Distance will fix this problem

In today's world, we are highly dependent on our smartphones, be it the older generation or the younger. We are so addicted to our electronic devices that one way or the other we suffer from eye strain at the end of the day. Many smartphone users do not understand that eye strain could turn into a serious problem, especially for kids. Therefore, to tackle this issue, Apple, with iOS 17, has rolled out a new health feature that warns users of maintaining screen distance. Know more about the feature and how it works here.

What is the iOS 17 Screen Distance feature?

The new Screen Distance Feature of iOS 17 helps reduce eyestrain and the risk of myopia for children under the age of 13. According to an Apple report, The Screen Distance feature with the help of the TrueDepth camera detects when you are holding your iPhone closer than 12 inches for an extended period of time. The feature will then notify users to move their iPhones further away. This will encourage users to engage in a healthy viewing activity to avoid any serious condition such as myopia.

How to turn on the Screen Distance feature

First, open the settings app on your iPhone

Now, open the Screen Time tab and tap on the Screen Distance option.

Now, press “Continue” to turn on the functionality.

This feature works on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 or macOS Sonoma, however, you need to sign in with the same Apple ID on each Apple device. Now, each time the iPhone is closer than 12 inches, it will show a pop-up and once you move it further away, it will enable you to resume your activities.

This new iOS 17 health feature will help users to create healthy habits. No matter an adult or children, all iPhone users can utilize this helpful feature to reduce eye strain. Also, note that you'll be required to update your iPhone with the new iOS 17 update.