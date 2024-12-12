Latest Tech News How To How to access visual intelligence on iPhone with iOS 18.2 for instant information and insights

How to access visual intelligence on iPhone with iOS 18.2 for instant information and insights

Know how to use Apple's new Visual Intelligence feature on iPhones running iOS 18.2 for object identification, text analysis, and real-time information.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 18:33 IST
iOS 18.2 release brings these 5 powerful features for iPhone users
iOS 18.2
1/6 iOS 18.2 release is finally here and the latest update for iPhone users brings in a range of new features and AI tools. The iOS 18.2 comes with a several Apple Intelligence features that the company unveiled when it first showcased the OS at WWDC 2024. Let's have a look at 5 powerful features that iPhone users get with iOS 18.2. (9to5Mac)
2/6 Image Playground enables users to create unique, personalised images with themes, accessories, and locations. Users can even generate images resembling family members or friends using photos from their library. The feature offers various visual styles, such as Animation and Illustration, and is integrated across apps like Messages and Keynote.
iOS 18.2
3/6 With Genmoji, users can craft custom emojis by typing a description, offering multiple variations. They can also create Genmojis based on photos of friends or family, personalising them with accessories such as hats or sunglasses. These emojis can be shared in messages, as stickers, or as reactions, adding more fun and expression to conversations.
4/6 The Notes app introduces the Image Wand tool, allowing users to enhance their notes by turning sketches into polished images. By simply circling a sketch or empty space, Image Wand generates relevant images based on the surrounding context using on-device AI. Users can choose from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch styles for visual notes.
5/6 Exclusive to the iPhone 16 models, Camera Control brings visual intelligence to instantly identify objects and places. Users can capture and learn about text, phone numbers, or email addresses, and even translate between languages. This feature also enables users to search Google or ask ChatGPT for explanations, making it a handy tool for exploring their surroundings.
6/6 iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its advanced content generation and problem-solving capabilities without switching apps. Siri can suggest ChatGPT for specific tasks, while Writing Tools allows users to tap into its expertise for refining text. This integration ensures full user control over privacy and data sharing.
iOS 18.2
How to use Visual Intelligence on your iPhone with the iOS 18.2 update.

With the launch of iOS 18.2, Apple has expanded its lineup of Apple Intelligence features, introducing the Visual Intelligence tool for iPhones. This feature enables users to gather information about objects, places, and text by simply pointing the iPhone's camera at them. By pressing and holding the Camera Control button, users can quickly access details such as business hours, reviews, and more. Here's how you can use Visual Intelligence on your iPhone.

Steps to Enable Visual Intelligence on iPhone

To use Visual Intelligence, you'll need an iPhone 16 model, as the Camera Control button is available only on these devices. Additionally, you'll need to update your iPhone to iOS 18.2. Follow these steps to complete the update:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Scroll down and select Software Update.
  3. If an update is available, tap Download and Install to begin the process.

Once the update is installed, you can access Visual Intelligence by simply holding the Camera Control button.

  • Use Cases for Visual Intelligence
    Visual Intelligence offers several practical use cases for everyday tasks. Here are some scenarios where you can make the most of this feature:
  • Discover Business Information

If you're interested in learning more about a business or location, point your iPhone's camera at the business or signage. Hold the Camera Control button, and Visual Intelligence will provide details like operating hours, reviews, menus, and reservation information. In the U.S., you can even place delivery orders or make reservations directly through the app.

  • Text Analysis

Visual Intelligence can also scan and interpret text. By pointing your camera at printed text, you can access options like Summarize or Translate. It can also recognize contact details, enabling quick calls, emails, or website visits. This is especially helpful when traveling in foreign countries.

  • ChatGPT Integration

Visual Intelligence incorporates ChatGPT for object identification and real-time queries. Focus your camera on an object, hold the Camera Control button, and tap Ask to ask ChatGPT about the object or any question you have. ChatGPT will provide answers instantly.

To search for similar objects or gather more information about an item, aim your iPhone's camera at the object, press the Camera Control button, and tap Search. You'll be directed to Google Image Search to find related images and details.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 18:33 IST
