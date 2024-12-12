How to access visual intelligence on iPhone with iOS 18.2 for instant information and insights

With the launch of iOS 18.2, Apple has expanded its lineup of Apple Intelligence features, introducing the Visual Intelligence tool for iPhones. This feature enables users to gather information about objects, places, and text by simply pointing the iPhone's camera at them. By pressing and holding the Camera Control button, users can quickly access details such as business hours, reviews, and more. Here's how you can use Visual Intelligence on your iPhone.

Steps to Enable Visual Intelligence on iPhone

To use Visual Intelligence, you'll need an iPhone 16 model, as the Camera Control button is available only on these devices. Additionally, you'll need to update your iPhone to iOS 18.2. Follow these steps to complete the update:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Software Update. If an update is available, tap Download and Install to begin the process.

Once the update is installed, you can access Visual Intelligence by simply holding the Camera Control button.

Use Cases for Visual Intelligence

Visual Intelligence offers several practical use cases for everyday tasks. Here are some scenarios where you can make the most of this feature:

Discover Business Information

If you're interested in learning more about a business or location, point your iPhone's camera at the business or signage. Hold the Camera Control button, and Visual Intelligence will provide details like operating hours, reviews, menus, and reservation information. In the U.S., you can even place delivery orders or make reservations directly through the app.

Text Analysis

Visual Intelligence can also scan and interpret text. By pointing your camera at printed text, you can access options like Summarize or Translate. It can also recognize contact details, enabling quick calls, emails, or website visits. This is especially helpful when traveling in foreign countries.



ChatGPT Integration

Visual Intelligence incorporates ChatGPT for object identification and real-time queries. Focus your camera on an object, hold the Camera Control button, and tap Ask to ask ChatGPT about the object or any question you have. ChatGPT will provide answers instantly.

Google Image Search

To search for similar objects or gather more information about an item, aim your iPhone's camera at the object, press the Camera Control button, and tap Search. You'll be directed to Google Image Search to find related images and details.