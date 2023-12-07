How to benefit from Google Chrome AI text generation feature 'Help me write'

Google has been introducing various AI innovations ever since it launched the generative AI tool, Bard. Now, the company is introducing more AI tools for all of its services including their web services and devices such as Pixel smartphones. Google recently announced Gemini AI for Bard and Pixel 8 Pro model. Now, it plans to bring an AI text generation feature to Chrome for users to write content more efficiently without making any grammatical mistakes. The AI Chrome feature is called “Help me write” which saves users the time and effort to rewrite the content. Know all about the new Google Chrome AI text generation feature 'Help Me Write'.

About Chrome's 'Help me write' feature

According to a 9To5Google report, 'Help me write' is one of the newest additions to Google's AI tools which can be used across various Chrome platforms such as Messages, Gmail, Docs, Keep, and others. The feature is designed to help users generate texts based on the prompts they provide, saving a huge amount of time and effort while drafting content manually. As of now, it is speculated that the “Help me write” feature will be located in the autofill popup while right-clicking the menu. Additionally, Google's new AI feature has a unique approach as it does not only rely on the user's prompt, but also analyses the content of the page for more relevant writing assistance.

The new AI text generation feature will also help users write content in different formats. Users can simply give prompts such as “Shorten the text,” or it can also expand, and write in formal or casual language. As of now, it is reported that the feature is now under development and the rollout or launch of Help me write feature may occur early in 2024. Also, the feature will be made available for the Chromebook Plus devices and it will stay exclusive for these Plus models only.

The new AI feature is expected to be rolled out as a part of Chrome 122 which is set to make a debut in February 2024.

How Help Me Write Works in Gmail

1. The “Help me write” icon is shown when you go to Compose a new email in Gmail. Look for the star with a pencil.

2. To make it work, add a prompt explaining what you'd like your email to be about — maybe you'd like to ask a friend for book recommendations, especially thrillers set in picturesque locales.

3. Hit “Create” and you'll see a full draft based on your prompt.

4. Choose “Insert” or check out the “Refine” button to make some tweaks — you can select options to make your email more formal, more elaborate or shorter, depending on your needs.

5. If not happy, you can even use the “I'm feeling lucky” feature to see what tone “Help me write” comes up with.

6. Notably, Gmail has added the ability to pull details from your previous thread to help fill in contextual gaps.

“Help me write” feature is powered by the generative AI large language models and this system interprets your prompt. It then decides what combination of words best represents your request.

