How to check Delhi's AQI level on your iPhone and Apple Watch

Discover hassle-free ways to monitor Air Quality Index (AQI) using your iPhone and Apple Watch. Also, from the Weather app to Google Maps, stay informed about air quality effortlessly.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 20:51 IST
Know how to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) on your iPhone and Apple Watch using built-in apps and tools. (Pexels)

Living in regions with poor air quality, such as Delhi NCR, underscores the importance of regularly checking the Air Quality Index (AQI). Exposure to pollutants, allergens, and pollen in the air, all of these can lead to long-term health issues. The AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, provides a daily report on air quality, with lower values indicating better conditions. Fortunately, tracking AQI is a breeze with your iPhone and Apple Watch, and we will guide you through the process using the Weather app, Air Quality app, and Google Maps.

Here's how to check air quality on iPhone

1. Using Weather App

While numerous third-party apps can display the AQI on your iPhone, the built-in iOS Weather app offers a convenient option:

  • Launch the Weather app on your iPhone.
  • Select your region and scroll down to find the Air Quality Index.

The AQI bar appears at the top of the page during periods of poor air quality. Install a third-party app if you wish to have a constant AQI display on your Home Screen.

2. Trying the Air Quality Reader App

Download the free Air Quality Reader app from the App Store, which includes a widget for both your Home Screen and the app itself. Open the app, tap the coloured dot, and get instant information on air quality.

3. Using Google Maps

  • Google Maps also provides an easy way to check air quality:
  • Open Google Maps, tap the Map button in the top right.
  • Select "Air Quality," and it will display the "Air quality in this area."

How to Monitor Air Quality Index on Apple Watch

For Apple Watch users, a simple Watch complication can keep you informed about AQI at all times:

  • Open the Watch app on your iPhone.
  • Choose a Watch face and tap the Complication you want to modify.
  • Scroll down to Weather options and select AQI.

Your watch face will now show the AQI index for your chosen location, updating it regularly for real-time air quality updates. Alternatively, you can add complications directly from your Apple Watch by pressing the watch face and selecting Edit.

Keep track of the air you breathe effortlessly, ensuring a healthier lifestyle in regions prone to air quality challenges.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 20:50 IST
