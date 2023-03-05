    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it

    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it

    Apple iPhone users can check their phone's battery health using the below mentioned simple step. Also know when you need to replace your iPhone battery.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 15:44 IST
    World Hearing Day: Noise App on Apple Watch can protect hearing health- Know how
    World Hearing Day
    1/5 World Hearing Day: Every sense organ in our body has a major role to play. Hence, it is important to take care of yourself and avoid doing any kind of activity which can cause serious damage. Our ears are one of the sense organs that are very delicate and need to be taken care of. So, in order to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world, World Hearing Day is held on March 3 every year. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/5 According to findings from the Apple Hearing Study, 25 percent of participants experienced a daily average environmental sound exposure (which can include traffic, machinery, public transport, and so on) that is higher than the WHO recommended limit. However, with the help of technology, there are ways which you can adopt to protect your hearing health. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/5 Noise app on Apple Watch can help you monitor and protect hearing health. The Noise app on Apple Watch uses the microphone to measure decibel levels in your environment. Noise Notifications alert you if the sound levels in your environment have reached a level that can affect your hearing. (Apple)
    image caption
    4/5 How to turn on Noise notifications: On your iPhone, open the Watch app. Then tap the My Watch tab, and click on Noise. Tap Noise Threshold, then choose a decibel level. It can be known that these notifications are only available with watchOS 6 on Apple Watch Series 4 or later. (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 Notably, you can also adjust notifications directly from your Apple Watch. All you need to do is go to Settings > Noise. You can also open the Noise app on your Apple Watch to measure the decibel levels of your environment in real time.  (Unsplash)
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    Know how to check iPhone's battery life. (HT Tech)

    How long can your iPhone survive on a single charge? One complete day, more, or less? The battery life of a phone depends on your usage. It can be known that battery life is the amount of time a device runs before it needs to be recharged. While battery lifespan is the amount of time a battery lasts until it needs to be replaced. According to Apple's support page, a battery's lifespan is related to its chemical age, which is more than just the passage of time. It includes different factors, such as the number of charge cycles and how it was cared for.

    When batteries age chemically

    All rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age. As lithium-ion batteries age, the amount of charge they can hold diminishes, resulting in shorter amounts of time before a device needs to be recharged. This can be referred to as the battery's maximum capacity — the measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new. In addition, a battery's ability to deliver maximum instantaneous performance, or “peak power,” may decrease, Apple informed.

    How to see your iPhone's battery health

    Go to Settings > Battery, then tap Battery Health and charging. Following this process, your iPhone will display information about your battery's capacity, peak performance, and whether your battery needs to be serviced.

    Notably, on an iPhone, the Battery Health screen includes information on maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100 percent. A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions.

    When can you replace your iPhone's battery

    If you see that your iPhone's battery has dropped below 80 percent of its original capacity you may consider replacing it.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 15:43 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life