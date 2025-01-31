How to completely delete Incognito search history on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices

Incognito mode is a useful feature for privacy, but it doesn't always erase all traces of your online activity. While it prevents your browser from storing history, some data might still remain in other parts of your system. This guide explains how to delete your incognito search history on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices to help you maintain your privacy.

What Is Incognito Mode?

Incognito mode in web browsers prevents the saving of browsing history, cookies, and other site data. When you use incognito mode, your browsing activity is not logged in the browser history, and data like form inputs or search queries are not saved. However, it does not hide your online activity from websites, your ISP, or network administrators.

How to Delete Incognito Search History on Android

Open the Settings app. Tap "Privacy" or "Security." Select "Clear browsing data." Choose "Advanced" and set the time range to "All time." Select "Browsing history," "Cookies and site data," and "Cached images and files." Tap "Clear data." If needed, clear the app data by going to Settings > Apps > Your browser > Storage & cache, then tap "Clear storage" or “Clear data.”

How to Delete Incognito Search History on iOS

Open the Settings app. Scroll to and tap "Safari" (or your browser). Select "Clear History and Website Data." Confirm by tapping "Clear History and Data." For other browsers, open the app, go to settings, and clear browsing data.

How to Delete Incognito Search History on Windows

Open your browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox). Click the menu (three dots or lines). Go to "Settings" > "Privacy & security." Select "Clear browsing data." Set the time range to "All time." Check options like "Browsing history," "Cookies," and "Cached images and files." Click "Clear data." Clear the DNS cache by opening Command Prompt as an administrator and typing ipconfig /flushdns.

How to Delete Incognito Search History on Mac

Open Safari and click on "Safari" in the menu bar. Select "Clear History," then choose "All history." To clear cache and cookies, go to "Safari" > "Preferences" > "Privacy" and click "Manage Website Data" followed by "Remove All." For other browsers, access settings to clear browsing data.

By following these steps, you can ensure that your incognito search history is fully deleted across all devices, keeping your online activities private.