How to craft perfect Spotify playlists: An easy guide for mobile, tablet, and desktop users

How to craft perfect Spotify playlists: An easy guide for mobile, tablet, and desktop users

Unlock the full potential of your Spotify experience with this step-by-step guide. From soothing melodies to the ultimate road trip soundtrack, discover how to curate the ideal Spotify playlists.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 13 2023, 00:06 IST
Creating and curating Spotify playlists has become an integral part of our daily digital music experience, allowing us to tailor our audio journey through various moods, occasions, or even for our furry friends. Whether you're on the go with your mobile device or settled in at your desktop, crafting the perfect Spotify playlists involves just a few simple steps. In this Spotify guide, we'll explore how to create, edit, and delete playlists on Spotify. From crafting a soothing playlist for your pet to assembling energetic tunes for a road trip or a gym session, the possibilities are endless. Let's dive into the world of Spotify playlist creation and customization.

Spotify app: Mobile and Tablet:

1. Make a Playlist:

- Navigate to Your Library.

- Tap on Add at the top.

- Select Playlist.

- Name your playlist and tap CREATE.

- Add tracks by tapping "Add to this playlist" or choose from recommendations.

2. Add to a Playlist:

- After creating a playlist, tap "Add to this playlist" for suggestions.

- Alternatively, tap the three horizontal dots (iOS) or three vertical dots (Android) on the desired track.

- Tap "Add to Playlist" and select the playlist.

- Click Add.

3. Edit a Playlist:

- Tap the three horizontal dots (iOS) or three vertical dots (Android) on the playlist.

- Select "Edit playlist":

- Remove tracks by tapping "Remove."

- Reorder tracks (Premium only) by tapping, holding, and dragging.

4. Delete a Playlist:

- Tap the three horizontal dots (iOS) or three vertical dots (Android) on the playlist.

- Tap "Delete Playlist" to bid farewell to a playlist.

Spotify on Desktop:

1. Make a Playlist:

- Go to Your Library.

- Click on Add at the top.

- Select "Create a new playlist."

- Edit details and click SAVE.

2. Add to a Playlist:

- Right-click on the desired track.

- Click "Add to Playlist."

- Select the playlist.

- You can also drag and drop tracks into a playlist.

3. Edit a Playlist:

- To remove a song, right-click and select "Remove from this Playlist."

- Reorder songs by dragging and dropping them into the desired position.

4. Delete a Playlist:

- Right-click on the playlist.

- Click "Delete" to part ways with a playlist.

You can also delve into Collaborative playlists

Spotify allows you to make any playlist Collaborative to let your friends add, remove, and reorder tracks. Invite a collaborator to a private playlist and then:

On Mobile

- Tap 3 dots horizontal (iOS) / 3 dots vertical (Android) at the top of the playlist.

- Select Invite collaborators. This generates a link that's valid for 7 days.

- Share the link to your friends. You can share: To social or messaging apps or just copy link and share.

On Desktop

- Go to the playlist and click 3 dots horizontal.

- Select Invite collaborators. This generates a link that's valid for 7 days.

- Share the link to your friends.

Whether you're crafting the perfect calming tunes for your pet's relaxation, assembling a high-energy soundtrack for a road trip, or compiling a motivating playlist for your gym session, the process is simple and adaptable to your preferences. The ability to edit and delete playlists ensures that your musical journey remains dynamic, evolving with your changing tastes and experiences. So, dive into the world of playlist creation, and let the music accompany you on every step of your journey, whether big or small. And if you want to make the process even more fun, all you have to do is go in for some collaboration by roping in your friends.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 00:06 IST
