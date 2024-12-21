Latest Tech News How To How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

Instagram's new "EOY-themed Collage" feature makes creating year-end recaps easy. Here’s how to craft and share your 2024 highlights on Instagram stories.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 21 2024, 16:00 IST
Know how to create a 2024 recap collage on Instagram Stories using new festive features. (Instagram)

As 2024 draws to a close, many Instagram users are looking for ways to highlight their top moments of the year. Instagram has streamlined this process by introducing a new "EOY-themed Collage" feature for Stories. This update allows users to create and share personalised year-end recaps effortlessly, showcasing their most memorable moments in a creative format for followers.

How to Organise and Customise Your Collage

The new Collage feature lets users organise multiple photos on a single Story slide, with the option to select from various themed titles. For example, users can display photos with labels like "How 2024 Started" next to "How 2024 Ended," and even add smaller text such as "HNY" for a festive touch. Instagram also offers a countdown sticker that functions similarly to the reminder feature already available in Stories, adding a sense of anticipation to the end-of-year recap.

Also read
Share Your Moments with "Add Yours" Stickers

Additionally, Instagram has introduced four new "Add Yours" stickers to encourage users to share their favourite moments of 2024 with others. These stickers prompt followers to join in and post their own year-end highlights, further enhancing the sense of community during the holiday season.

Festive DMs for New Year's Greetings

For users looking to add some extra flair to their direct messages, Instagram is rolling out new festive themes. By sending messages like "Happy New Year" or "Hello 2025," users will trigger fun, interactive effects on the screen, making the New Year's greetings even more exciting. This feature is designed to add a celebratory touch to both one-on-one and group chats.

The new collage feature, stickers, and direct message effects are being released gradually and will be available worldwide by the end of the week. Users should ensure their Instagram app is updated to access these new tools. The feature will be accessible until early January 2025, giving users plenty of time to share their year-end recaps with friends, family, and followers.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 16:00 IST
