How to easily add, switch, manage, and post on multiple Instagram accounts on iPhone

Managing multiple Instagram accounts on an iPhone has never been simpler. Whether you're balancing personal and business accounts or running several brand profiles, Instagram's interface allows seamless switching and management. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add, switch, and manage multiple accounts on your iPhone.

How to Add Multiple Accounts on iPhone

To add a new Instagram account, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture at the bottom-right corner. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner to open the menu. Scroll to the "Login" section and tap "Add Account." Choose "Log into Existing Account" or "Create New Account." Enter the required login credentials and tap "Log In." Your new account will be added to your iPhone.

How to Switch Between Accounts

Switching between accounts is straightforward with three available methods:

Double-tap your profile picture to instantly switch accounts. Long-press your profile picture to see all accounts on your device, then select the one you want. Go to your profile and tap your username at the top-left corner to choose from your accounts.

How to Manage Notifications for Multiple Accounts

Instagram allows customisation of notifications for each account. To manage notifications:

Open Settings by tapping the three lines on your profile. Tap "Notifications" to access different notification settings. You can manage notifications for posts, stories, comments, and messages separately for each account. To mute notifications temporarily, toggle the “Pause All” option or activate "Sleep Mode" for set periods.

How to Post on Multiple Accounts

You can post on multiple accounts at once. On the final post screen:

Scroll down and toggle the accounts where you want the post to appear. Instagram will send the content to all selected accounts simultaneously.

How to Log Out or Remove Accounts

Logging out of all added accounts at once is the only option available:

Go to the Settings page and scroll down to tap "Log Out." Choose whether to save login details for future use or log out completely. To remove an account from your device, follow the steps in Instagram's settings to disassociate it without deleting the account itself.

With these steps, managing multiple Instagram accounts on your iPhone becomes effortless.