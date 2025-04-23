Latest Tech News How To How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

Running low on iPad storage? Here’s how to compress folders to manage space better and organise files with this easy step-by-step guide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 23 2025, 15:43 IST
Know how to compress folders on your iPad to manage storage and organise files efficiently. (Unsplash)

If you've ever felt the crunch of limited storage on your iPad, you're not alone. While iPads come with varying storage options, ranging from 128 GB up to 2 TB on the iPad Pro, apps and media files can quickly take up significant space. If you're looking for an efficient way to manage your storage, compressing folders is a simple solution. Here's how you can compress folders on your iPad to save space and organise your files.

How to Compress Folders on Your iPad

Follow these steps to compress folders using the Files app on your iPad:

  1. Open the Files app on your iPad.
  2. Navigate to the Browse section and locate the folder you want to compress.
  3. Tap and hold the folder you want to compress. A menu will appear.
  4. Select Compress from the menu. Your iPad will create a Zip file of the folder in the same location as the original folder.

Once you've compressed your folder, you'll have a Zip file containing all the items within the folder, which will reduce the number of single files you need to handle.

How to Access and Decompress Files

If you need to access files from a Zip archive or decompress content, it's just as easy. Simply tap on the Zip file in the Files app, and your iPad will automatically extract its contents into a new folder. You can then view or move your files as per your requirements.

Why Compressing Files is Useful

Compressing files on your iPad will give you several advantages. It helps you reduce clutter, simplifies file sharing, and keeps related documents organised. While compression might not always save space on every file, it makes managing and transferring files much easier. Whether you're sending files to a colleague or organising documents for later use, compressing your data can significantly improve your overall workflow.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 15:43 IST
