How to easily install the Android 15 beta on your Google Pixel devices: Step-by-step guide

Know how to install the Android 15 beta on your Google Pixel device with these simple steps to ensure you can access the latest features and updates.

Updated on: Oct 25 2024, 13:12 IST
Know how to install the Android 15 Beta on your Google Pixel device with these simple steps.

Google has officially here after an extended preview and beta period, users can now access this latest version of Google's mobile operating system on selected Pixel devices. While the update introduces limited new features, it brings significant privacy and convenience enhancements that warrant attention.

Although the full release of Android 15 is now available, the beta program continues with the Android 15 QPR1 beta. As of October 24, users can download the latest update, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.

Eligible Devices for Android 15 Beta Installation

The Android 15 update limits support to Pixel smartphones powered by the Tensor chip, marking the end of compatibility for Snapdragon-powered models. The following devices are eligible for the Android 15 update and its beta releases:

  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9
  • Pixel 9 Pro
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold

For users of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Android 15 represents the final major update, with the QPR1 also available for these devices. The Pixel 8a joined the program after its early May launch, while the Pixel 9 series, introduced in August, has also gained eligibility for the beta program.

Steps to Install Android 15 Beta on Pixel Devices

To install the Android 15 beta, users need to visit the Android Beta Program website at google.com/android/beta. From there, they can select their device and opt into the program. Any compatible Pixel device linked to the same Google account can participate.

After opting in, users should check for updates on their devices to proceed with the installation. Typically, the update will appear within an hour, although it may take longer in some cases.

This process allows Pixel users to experience the latest Android features and improvements before the official updates roll out, providing an opportunity to test new functionalities and offer feedback to Google.

First Published Date: 25 Oct, 13:12 IST
