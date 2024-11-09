Latest Tech News How To How to easily turn off ‘Live Voicemail’ feature in your iPhone and manage voicemails your way: A Step-by-step guide

How to easily turn off ‘Live Voicemail’ feature in your iPhone and manage voicemails your way: A Step-by-step guide

Struggling with Live Voicemail on your iPhone? Know how to easily disable this feature and manage your voicemail experience with a few simple steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2024, 15:00 IST
Icon
iOS 18.2 releasing soon: iPhone users to get these Apple Intelligence features in Notes app
iPhone Live Voicemail feature
1/5 Apple has released iOS 18.2 beta and the final rollout is expected to take place in the first week of December. After iOS 18.1, this would be another crucial update for introducing Apple Intelligence to iPhone users. Several new AI tools have been spotted in the beta version, and more features will likely be added before it rolls out to the public.  (Apple)
iPhone Live Voicemail feature
2/5 Reports suggest that iOS 18.2 may include several Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more. However, the iPhone Notes app is getting three major AI tools that will simplify several tasks. Know about these three new features before iOS 18.2 rolls out in December.  (AP)
iPhone Live Voicemail feature
3/5 Image Wand:  This is one of Apple’s AI image generation tools where users can turn rough sketches into detailed illustrations. This feature will be more useful for iPad users since it will be rolling out with iPadOS 18.2.  In simple words, Image Wand will create any rough doodle into high-quality images, which can be used to create notes, diagrams, and more. This feature is very similar to Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image. (Apple)
iPhone Live Voicemail feature
4/5 AI compose and rewrite: Within the Notes app, iPhone users could command Apple to compose text from scratch. They just have to write a prompt explaining what they want to compose. In addition to composing features, users can also command AI to rewrite text with prompt instructions. Reportedly, the compose button will be placed at the bottom of Apple Notes. Note that these Apple Intelligence features will be powered by ChatGPT. (Apple )
iPhone Live Voicemail feature
5/5 Image generation: Apart from Image Want, the Notes app will have another way to generate  Apple Intelligence images. With iOS 18.2, users will get a “Create image” tab where users can type a prompt and the tool will instantly provide users with the desired image. Users will be able to create as many images as they want until they get the right ones.  (Apple)
iPhone Live Voicemail feature
icon View all Images
Know how to disable the Live Voicemail feature on your iPhone in a few simple steps. (Apple)

Apple's iOS 18 update brought a new feature to the iPhone: Live Voicemail. This allows users to view a voicemail's transcription in real time while it's being recorded. While some users find it helpful, others may not want to use it. If you're among those who prefer not to have Live Voicemail enabled, here's how you can turn it off in just a few easy steps.

How Live Voicemail Works on iPhone

Live Voicemail lets iPhone users stay connected without answering every call. When a call goes unanswered, the feature activates automatically. As the caller leaves a message, Live Voicemail transcribes it in real time, allowing you to read the message instantly or listen to the audio later. You have the flexibility to either read the transcription or hear the recorded message. This is especially useful when you're unable to listen to a voicemail but can read the transcription.

Also read: How to activate WhatsApp's low light mode for clearer video calls in dim lighting conditions

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Messages are stored directly on your device, ensuring privacy since they don't need to be sent to a server for processing. While Live Voicemail works best in English, Apple plans to expand support for more languages.

How to Disable Live Voicemail

Live Voicemail is enabled by default on iPhones running iOS 18, but if you'd rather not use it, follow these steps to disable it:

1. Open Settings: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Go to Phone: Scroll down and tap on the “Phone” section.

3. Disable Live Voicemail: Select the “Live Voicemail” option and toggle the switch to turn it off.

Also read: PS5 Pro won't launch in India, Sony confirms, but there's a pricey workaround

You can always enable it again by returning to this same menu and toggling the switch back on.

Why You Might Want to Turn Off Live Voicemail

While Live Voicemail offers convenience and privacy, it's not for everyone. Some users prefer not to see transcriptions or want to keep their voicemail experience simple. Disabling the feature is a quick way to regain control over how voicemails are handled on your iPhone.

Also read: How to access WhatsApp on 4 devices with multi device support: Step-by-step guide

Whether you're looking for a streamlined voicemail experience or just don't find the feature useful, turning off Live Voicemail is a simple process that gives you back control over your missed calls.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 15:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, rumours, and what we know about the next big console so far
ps5 pro

PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets