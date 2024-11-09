How to easily turn off ‘Live Voicemail’ feature in your iPhone and manage voicemails your way: A Step-by-step guide

Apple's iOS 18 update brought a new feature to the iPhone: Live Voicemail. This allows users to view a voicemail's transcription in real time while it's being recorded. While some users find it helpful, others may not want to use it. If you're among those who prefer not to have Live Voicemail enabled, here's how you can turn it off in just a few easy steps.

How Live Voicemail Works on iPhone

Live Voicemail lets iPhone users stay connected without answering every call. When a call goes unanswered, the feature activates automatically. As the caller leaves a message, Live Voicemail transcribes it in real time, allowing you to read the message instantly or listen to the audio later. You have the flexibility to either read the transcription or hear the recorded message. This is especially useful when you're unable to listen to a voicemail but can read the transcription.

Also read: How to activate WhatsApp's low light mode for clearer video calls in dim lighting conditions

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Messages are stored directly on your device, ensuring privacy since they don't need to be sent to a server for processing. While Live Voicemail works best in English, Apple plans to expand support for more languages.

How to Disable Live Voicemail

Live Voicemail is enabled by default on iPhones running iOS 18, but if you'd rather not use it, follow these steps to disable it:

1. Open Settings: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Go to Phone: Scroll down and tap on the “Phone” section.

3. Disable Live Voicemail: Select the “Live Voicemail” option and toggle the switch to turn it off.

Also read: PS5 Pro won't launch in India, Sony confirms, but there's a pricey workaround

You can always enable it again by returning to this same menu and toggling the switch back on.

Why You Might Want to Turn Off Live Voicemail

While Live Voicemail offers convenience and privacy, it's not for everyone. Some users prefer not to see transcriptions or want to keep their voicemail experience simple. Disabling the feature is a quick way to regain control over how voicemails are handled on your iPhone.

Also read: How to access WhatsApp on 4 devices with multi device support: Step-by-step guide

Whether you're looking for a streamlined voicemail experience or just don't find the feature useful, turning off Live Voicemail is a simple process that gives you back control over your missed calls.