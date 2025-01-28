How to install and use DeepSeek on laptop and smartphone: A step-by-step guide

DeepSeek AI, a Chinese AI model, has quickly risen to prominence, even surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT on the App Store. Its open-source model, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), allows anyone to access and customise it for both personal and professional projects.

Currently, DeepSeek is available primarily for research purposes, but its wide accessibility makes it an attractive tool for developers and tech enthusiasts. To use DeepSeek, you must follow specific steps to download, install, and configure it on your devices.

Also read: DeepSeek AI: What sets it apart? Top 10 burning questions answered

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

System Requirements

Before installing DeepSeek, make sure your device meets the necessary requirements. Given the heavy data processing and potential AI model training, a high-performance machine is essential. Below are the general system specifications:

Operating System:

Windows 10 or later macOS 10.15 or later Linux (Ubuntu 18.04 or later)

Hardware:

CPU: Multi-core processor (Quad-core or higher recommended) GPU: High-performance GPU (NVIDIA with CUDA support for AI tasks) RAM: Minimum 8GB (16GB or more recommended) Storage: SSD with at least 50GB free (more space required for large datasets)

Also read: DeepSeek AI: How it works, who's behind it, how it's different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained

Software Dependencies:

Python CUDA Toolkit (for GPU acceleration) Required libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch)

Also read: Google Pay autopay mandate: Here's how to cancel it in four easy steps

How to Download DeepSeek

DeepSeek offers various models, with parameters ranging from 1.5 billion to 70 billion. It costs around Rs. 684 per million tokens. To install DeepSeek on Windows using Ollama, follow these steps:

Visit the Ollama website and download the installer for Windows. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions. Ensure at least 4GB of free storage. Once installed, open Command Prompt and enter the following command: $env:OLLAMA_DEBUG="1" & "ollama app.exe" to start DeepSeek.

For Mac users, download the installer directly from Ollama's website or use Homebrew with the command: brew install ollama.

Also read: DeepSeek beats ChatGPT to top iPhone app charts: What makes it different

How to Use DeepSeek

After installation, open the Terminal and type ollama run deepseek-r1:8b to start DeepSeek. This will launch the AI model, allowing interaction via the terminal.

How to Access DeepSeek on the Web

If you prefer not to download the software, visit https://chat.deepseek.com/sign_in. Registration requires an email or Google account, though new sign-ups are currently paused due to security issues.

How to Use DeepSeek on Mobile

To use DeepSeek on your smartphone, download the app from the Apple App Store. After installation, register with your email and password to begin using the AI model.