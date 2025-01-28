Latest Tech News How To How to install and use DeepSeek on laptop and smartphone: A step-by-step guide

How to install and use DeepSeek on laptop and smartphone: A step-by-step guide

DeepSeek AI, a rising star in the tech world, offers powerful tools for research and development. Here's how to get started with it on various devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 21:01 IST
DeepSeek AI
Know how to download, install, and use DeepSeek AI on your laptop or smartphone with ease. (AFP)

DeepSeek AI, a Chinese AI model, has quickly risen to prominence, even surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT on the App Store. Its open-source model, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), allows anyone to access and customise it for both personal and professional projects.

Currently, DeepSeek is available primarily for research purposes, but its wide accessibility makes it an attractive tool for developers and tech enthusiasts. To use DeepSeek, you must follow specific steps to download, install, and configure it on your devices.

Also read
System Requirements

Before installing DeepSeek, make sure your device meets the necessary requirements. Given the heavy data processing and potential AI model training, a high-performance machine is essential. Below are the general system specifications:

Operating System:

  1. Windows 10 or later
  2. macOS 10.15 or later
  3. Linux (Ubuntu 18.04 or later)

Hardware:

  1. CPU: Multi-core processor (Quad-core or higher recommended)
  2. GPU: High-performance GPU (NVIDIA with CUDA support for AI tasks)
  3. RAM: Minimum 8GB (16GB or more recommended)
  4. Storage: SSD with at least 50GB free (more space required for large datasets)

Software Dependencies:

  1. Python
  2. CUDA Toolkit (for GPU acceleration)
  3. Required libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch)

How to Download DeepSeek

DeepSeek offers various models, with parameters ranging from 1.5 billion to 70 billion. It costs around Rs. 684 per million tokens. To install DeepSeek on Windows using Ollama, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the Ollama website and download the installer for Windows.
  2. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions.
  3. Ensure at least 4GB of free storage.
  4. Once installed, open Command Prompt and enter the following command: $env:OLLAMA_DEBUG="1" & "ollama app.exe" to start DeepSeek.

For Mac users, download the installer directly from Ollama's website or use Homebrew with the command: brew install ollama.

How to Use DeepSeek

After installation, open the Terminal and type ollama run deepseek-r1:8b to start DeepSeek. This will launch the AI model, allowing interaction via the terminal.

How to Access DeepSeek on the Web

If you prefer not to download the software, visit https://chat.deepseek.com/sign_in. Registration requires an email or Google account, though new sign-ups are currently paused due to security issues.

How to Use DeepSeek on Mobile

To use DeepSeek on your smartphone, download the app from the Apple App Store. After installation, register with your email and password to begin using the AI model.

