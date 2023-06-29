Home How To How to maintain AC efficiency during rainy season; top 5 tips

How to maintain AC efficiency during rainy season; top 5 tips

The rainy season is here and you must take extra care of your air conditioner (AC). And here we list 5 AC tips for better efficiency.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 12:12 IST
From AC maintenance to the ideal temperature in the rainy season – here is what you must know. (Pexels)
From AC maintenance to the ideal temperature in the rainy season – here is what you must know. (Pexels)

As the rainy season kicks in, it brings relief from the heat wave. However, this also means that the need for AC maintenance rises as the humid environment requires you to take extra care to prevent damage. So, just have a look at these 5 AC tips that we have listed out. Notably, using an AC in normal mode may not be effective to remove moisture from the air. Hence, regular maintenance, ideal temperature, and taking care of AC in the Monsoon can ensure the best performance.

Ideal AC temperature in Monsoon

Due to the rain, the temperature has already dropped to quite a large degree from what it was in the summer season. However, AC is still required to keep your rooms free of humidity and at an ideal temperature to stay cool. You can keep your air conditioner running at a temperature of around 24-26 degrees Celsius for energy-saving purposes as well as for comfort.

How to take care of AC in the rainy season

1. Right mode: Monsoons often come with high humidity in the air. In this condition, you must use Dry Mode (if available in your AC) to control it. Apart from this, there are several other modes such as Cool, Heat, and, Fan, which need to be used depending on the conditions in the room.

2. Clean filters: No matter which season it is, the regular cleansing of the filters is necessary. You must check it at least twice a month. It ensures the best performance as well as reduces power consumption.

3. Use fan: Along with AC, if you use your ceiling fan, it will help to push the air in the entire room and will ensure quick cooling. Also, it will exert less pressure on the outdoor unit of the AC.

4. Check surrounding impediments: For effective AC performance, you should not install any heat-generating or power-converting devices such as LED TV, Computer etc. anywhere near the unit. Also, make sure nothing is directly in front of the AC vent.

5. Regular maintenance: Over time, dust, dirt, and debris can accumulate in the air conditioning system, affecting its efficiency. Hence, for prolonged use, it is essential to get it serviced regularly. Also, check for any leakages of gas.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 12:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets