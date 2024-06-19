 How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details | How-to
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

Know how to effortlessly manage and track all your Apple and App Store subscriptions using your iPhone's Settings app to stay informed and in control.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 14:10 IST
Keeping tabs on your Apple and App Store subscriptions is crucial in today's digital landscape. Whether you're curious about your current commitments or looking to streamline your expenditures, here's how to handle and monitor all your Apple and App Store subscriptions.

Apple's App Store offers a straightforward way to sign up for various services using your Apple ID. However, it's easy to lose track of what you've subscribed to - be it trials, monthly, or yearly plans.

Tips to Effectively Manage Your Apple and App Store Subscriptions:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on your name at the top.

3. Select “Subscriptions.”

4. Here, you'll find a list of your active subscriptions at the top, and below, any expired or cancelled ones.

5. Tap on any subscription to view details, cancel it, or explore other plan options.

It's worth noting that if you use Family Sharing, subscriptions initiated under a family member's Apple ID won't appear here; you'll need to check their account instead.

How to Check Subscription Details

When you delve deeper into a subscription, you can review payment details, see when the next payment is due, explore alternative plans, and opt to cancel if needed.

For issues such as accidental purchases or queries about subscriptions, Apple provides support through their website or by calling 1-800-APL-CARE in the US.

Keeping an eye on your Apple and App Store subscriptions ensures you're always aware of your financial commitments. Whether you're starting a free trial or managing ongoing services, staying organised can save you time and money in the long run.

By following these steps, you can effectively manage your digital subscriptions, making informed decisions about what services you want to keep and which ones you're ready to let go.

