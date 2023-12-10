Icon
How to manage your Apple devices with iPhone Find My app: A step-by-step guide

Learn to manage your Apple devices effortlessly with the iPhone Find My app. Know how to add, remove, and secure your gadgets in just a few steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 10 2023, 16:32 IST
Discover the essential tips of managing your devices with iPhone Find My app. (AP)

The Apple iPhone Find My app is a powerful tool designed to help you keep track of and locate your devices. Whether it's your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or other Apple gadgets, this app provides essential features to enhance security and assist in the event of loss or theft. In this guide, we'll walk you through the process of adding or removing a device from Find My on your iPhone. Just remember that this is a very important feature and you must ensure you set it carefully.

Setting Up the Find My App on iPhone

Setting up the Find My app is a straightforward process that begins with ensuring your device's location services are enabled. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Launch Settings.

2. Tap your name.

3. Navigate to Find My.

4. Toggle on Find My iPhone and tap OK.

5. Enable Find My Network and Send Last Location.

6. Go back and toggle on Share My Location.

With these settings in place, your device is now paired with the Find My app, making it accessible through your iPhone or iCloud.

How to Add a Device to Find My on iPhone

Every device associated with the same Apple ID is automatically listed in the Find My app. If your device isn't showing up or you want to add an AirTag, follow these steps:

1. Open the Find My app.

2. Navigate to Devices.

3. Tap the plus icon.

4. Select Add AirTag or Add Other Item.

5. Wait for the scan to complete and identify your device.

6. Tap your device and enter your Apple ID password.

Your device will now appear on the map within the Find My app.

How to Pair Apple Watch or AirPods with Find My

Once your primary device is set up with Find My, connecting your Apple Watch or AirPods is a seamless process:

  • Apple Watch: Pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone, and it will automatically appear in the Find My app among the paired devices.
  • AirPods: Upon pairing your AirPods with your iPhone, they will be visible in the Find My app.

How to Remove a Device from Find My on iPhone

Before removing a device, ensure it is offline. For AirPods, place them in the charging case and close the lid. Follow these steps:

1. Launch Find My.

2. Select Devices.

3. Choose the device you want to remove (e.g., AirPods).

4. Tap Remove This Device.

5. Enter your Apple ID password and tap OK.

Your device will be unpaired from Find My, and you can also turn off Find My on the device to prevent it from reappearing in the future.

How to Erase a Device from Find My

If your device is lost or stolen and you want to protect your data, use the erase feature:

1. Launch Find My.

2. Choose Devices.

3. Select your device.

4. Tap Erase This Device.

5. Tap Continue.

6. Add your phone number or skip it.

7. Hit Erase.

8. Enter your Apple ID password and tap Erase.

Note: Erasing a device doesn't disconnect it from your Apple ID.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 16:32 IST
