How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Want to avoid someone on Instagram without blocking or unfollowing them? Here's how you can quietly limit their interactions using built-in features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 15 2025, 08:37 IST
How to restrict someone on Instagram
Here’s how to quietly limit someone's activity on Instagram without blocking or unfollowing them. (Pexels)

Sometimes, dealing with someone on Instagram can feel tricky. You might not want to block or unfollow someone completely, but you might still want to limit how they interact with you. Whether it's about avoiding unwanted comments, keeping your online status private, or just wanting less visibility from certain users, Instagram offers a solution that does not require cutting ties entirely. This feature, called 'Restrict', allows you to manage your interactions quietly, without alerting the other person.

What is Instagram's ‘Restrict' Feature and How it Works

Instagram's Restrict tool lets you limit interactions from specific users without breaking the connection completely. Unlike blocking, which cuts off all contact and visibility, Restrict works more discreetly. When you restrict someone, they cannot see your online status or whether you have read their direct messages. Their comments on your posts and reels become invisible to others unless you approve them. Additionally, restricted users cannot tag, mention, or remix your content. Their messages go to your message requests instead of your main inbox, giving you control over when or if you want to respond.

If you want to restrict someone, here is what to do:

Step 1: First, open Instagram and visit the profile of the person you want to limit.

Step 2: Tap the three dots at the top right corner of their profile.

Step 3: From the menu, select “Restrict” and confirm your choice.

You can also use an alternate route via settings. Head to your profile, tap on Settings and Activity, then scroll to Restricted. Use the search option to find and restrict specific users from there.

Furthermore, Instagram offers the Mute option for those who want to limit what appears in their feed without restricting interaction. Muting lets you hide posts and stories from someone without unfollowing them, which keeps your feed organised while retaining your follower list. Both Restrict and Mute help users tailor their Instagram experience without the need to take drastic steps like unfollowing or blocking.

First Published Date: 15 May, 08:37 IST
