    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To How to recover your Google Gmail Account on Android and iPhones

    How to recover your Google Gmail Account on Android and iPhones

    Want to recover your Gmail account? Do you remember your password or email id? Here is what you can do.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 18:10 IST
    How to use Gmail without internet! Follow these steps to send email offline
    Gmail
    1/5 With the internet becoming a necessity, it is now difficult to imagine even a single day without it. Almost all your work- from official to personal requires an internet connection. Even the apps you have on your phone require an internet connection to run including email. However, what if you are facing an internet issue and you have to send an important mail? Now, Gmail can be used to send email offline. Yes, you will not require any internet connection for the same. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/5 You will be able to read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you are not connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com. It can be noted that in order to make it easier to use Gmail to send email offline, it is recommended to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. Also if you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Wondering how to get Gmail offline? Check it below. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/5 On your computer, make sure you have downloaded Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode. Then go to Gmail offline settings or click on the link- https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/offline. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    4/5 Check "Enable offline mail." Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync and finally click Save changes. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/5 You can also bookmark Gmail to use offline. You can bookmark your inbox to make accessing your email offline easier. In Chrome, open your Gmail inbox and to the right of the address bar, click Star. (Unsplash)
    Gmail
    View all Images
    Know how to recover your Gmail account on Android and iPhones. (Unsplash)

    Almost everyone has a Gmail account, which is required at the time of setting up your mobile phone, laptop, and more. You can also login your Gmail account in more than one device and all you need to remember is your email id and password. If you are logged in to your Gmail account, you can easily access Google Photos, Google Play, Google calendar, and several other apps.

    But what if you forgot your password or username or cannot get verification codes to login to your Gmail account? In such a situation you will have to recover your email account. Both the Android and iPhone users can recover their Gmail account by following a few simple steps.

    What to do if you forgot your password

    1. Open the Gmail app on your device. You can also go to the browser you use and type gmail.com. You can also click on the direct account recovery link here- https://accounts.google.com/signin/v2/recoveryidentifier?flowName=GlifWebSignIn&flowEntry=AccountRecovery.

    2. Now enter your email or phone number.

    3. If you do not remember your password, you can click on the forgot password option.

    4. Follow the instructions.

    5. Reset your password when prompted. Choose a strong password that you haven't already used with this account.

    Forgot the email address you use to sign in

    Step 1:

     

    1. Open the Gmail app on your device. You can also go to the browser you use and type gmail.com. You can also click on the direct account recovery link here- https://accounts.google.com/signin/v2/recoveryidentifier?flowName=GlifWebSignIn&flowEntry=AccountRecovery.
    Step 2:

    Click on Forgot email and follow the instructions.
    Step 3:

    You need to know: A phone number or the recovery email address for the account and the full name on your account.
    Step 4:

    You will find a list of usernames that match your account.

    However, in case you have tried all the ways you can and if you are still not able to recover your Gmail account, you always have an option to create a new one. However, you will lose all the details, datas, and mails you have in your old Gmail account.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 18:10 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4