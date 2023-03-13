How to recover your Google Gmail Account on Android and iPhones

Almost everyone has a Gmail account, which is required at the time of setting up your mobile phone, laptop, and more. You can also login your Gmail account in more than one device and all you need to remember is your email id and password. If you are logged in to your Gmail account, you can easily access Google Photos, Google Play, Google calendar, and several other apps.

But what if you forgot your password or username or cannot get verification codes to login to your Gmail account? In such a situation you will have to recover your email account. Both the Android and iPhone users can recover their Gmail account by following a few simple steps.

What to do if you forgot your password

1. Open the Gmail app on your device. You can also go to the browser you use and type gmail.com. You can also click on the direct account recovery link here- https://accounts.google.com/signin/v2/recoveryidentifier?flowName=GlifWebSignIn&flowEntry=AccountRecovery.

2. Now enter your email or phone number.

3. If you do not remember your password, you can click on the forgot password option.

4. Follow the instructions.

5. Reset your password when prompted. Choose a strong password that you haven't already used with this account.

However, in case you have tried all the ways you can and if you are still not able to recover your Gmail account, you always have an option to create a new one. However, you will lose all the details, datas, and mails you have in your old Gmail account.