How to scan QR codes on your phone without needing another device or app: Step-by-step guide

Scanning QR codes on your phone doesn't always require a second device. Know how to scan QR codes using built-in tools, apps, or online decoders.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 17:29 IST
How to scan QR codes
Know how to scan QR codes on your phone without needing any additional device. (Pexels)

QR codes have now become a common feature in our daily lives and are appearing on almost everything from product packaging to tickets and restaurant menus. Scanning these codes usually provides quick access to links, files, or payments. But what if the QR code is on your phone screen? Fortunately, you can scan a QR code on your phone without needing a second device. Here's how to do it.

Use Google Lens

Google Lens offers a quick and easy way to scan QR codes directly from your phone's screen. It's available on most Android devices and can be accessed on iPhones through the Google app.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Steps to Use Google Lens:

  1. Capture a Screenshot: Take a screenshot of the QR code displayed on your phone.
  2. Open Google Photos or Google App: Locate the screenshot in your gallery.
  3. Activate Google Lens: In Google Photos, tap the Lens icon at the bottom of the screen. On the Google app, tap the magnifying glass beneath the search bar.
  4. Scan the QR Code: Google Lens will automatically detect the QR code and display the information or link it contains.

Use Your Phone's Built-In Scanner

Many phones now feature built-in QR code scanning tools directly within their cameras or gallery apps. This method is fast and efficient.

Steps to Use the Built-in Scanner:

  1. Capture a Screenshot: Save the QR code by taking a screenshot.
  2. Scan the Code:
  • For iPhone Users: Open the screenshot in the Photos app. If Live Text is enabled, tap the QR code to process the link.
  • For Android Users: Open your gallery app, look for a “Scan” option, and select it to scan the code from the image.

Use Third-Party QR Code Scanning Apps

If your phone doesn't support scanning QR codes natively, you can use third-party apps. These apps allow you to import QR codes from your gallery for decoding.

Steps for Using a QR Code Scanner App:

  1. Download a QR Code Scanner: Choose a trusted app like QR & Barcode Scanner or QR Code Reader from your app store.
  2. Import the Screenshot: Open the app and look for an option to scan from the gallery. Select your screenshot, and the app will decode the QR code.

Use Online QR Code Decoders

For those who prefer not to install apps, online QR code decoders provide a quick alternative. These websites allow you to upload an image of the QR code for decoding.

Steps for Using an Online QR Decoder:

  1. Capture a Screenshot: Save the QR code as an image on your phone.
  2. Search for a QR Code Decoder: Open your browser and search for an online decoder tool.
  3. Upload the Image: Follow the website's instructions to upload the QR code screenshot.
  4. Retrieve the Information: The website will decode the QR code and display the result.

Use Built-In Browser Features

Some browsers, such as Safari on iPhone, offer QR code scanning features directly from images stored on your phone.

For iPhone Users:

  1. Open Safari and tap the address bar.
  2. If available, tap the QR code icon.
  3. Select the screenshot of your QR code, and Safari will process it.

Quick Tips for Scanning QR Codes:

  • Capture Clear Screenshots: Ensure the QR code is not blurry or cropped.
  • Update Your Apps: Keep your camera and gallery apps up to date for optimal performance.
  • Stay Safe: Only scan QR codes from trusted sources to avoid scams.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 17:29 IST
Tags:
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets