How to schedule texts on Android and iPhone: Step-by-step guide

Want to send a message at the perfect time without forgetting? Know how to easily schedule messages on both Android and iPhone with these simple steps.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 26 2025, 10:24 IST
Know how to schedule text messages on Android and iPhone for timely and organised communication. (Pexels)

If you've ever wished you could send a message at the perfect time without the hassle of remembering to do so, you're in luck. Both Android and iPhone now let you schedule messages in advance, ensuring your texts are delivered exactly when needed. Whether you're organising your day or sending a timely reminder, this feature can make communication a lot more efficient. Here's how you can easily schedule messages on both platforms.

How to schedule text messages on Android

On Android, Google Messages is the most popular messaging app, and it offers a simple way to schedule texts. Follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Messages app on your Android device.

Also read
2. Either start a new conversation or open an existing chat and type your message.

Also read: The Last of Us Season 2: Know when and where to watch Pedro Pascal's intense drama online

3. Press and hold the send button until you see several time options or tap “Select date and time.”

4. Choose the date and time for the message to be sent, then confirm by tapping the send button.

A scheduled message will be marked with an icon, helping you distinguish it from sent texts.

Also read: Disney's Snow White OTT release: Know when and where to stream Erin Cressida Wilson's live-action drama online

How to schedule text messages on an iPhone

Until iOS 18, scheduling messages on an iPhone wasn't possible. Now, this feature is available with just a few steps:

  1. Open the Messages app on your iPhone and tap the "Plus" icon.
  2. Select "Send Later," and tap the time to access the scheduler.
  3. Set the desired time and date for the message and hit send.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect

On iPhones, scheduled messages appear within a dotted line. Unlike Android, iPhones only allow you to schedule messages if the recipient also uses iMessage.

Scheduling messages on both Android and iPhone is a simple way to stay organised and ensure timely communication without the need to manually send messages at specific times.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 10:24 IST
