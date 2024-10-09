 How to send messages via satellite on iPhone and Google Pixel devices during emergencies | How-to
In emergencies, sending messages via satellite can connect you to services and loved ones. Here’s how to use satellite messaging on iPhone and Google Pixel devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 09 2024, 15:19 IST
How to send messages via satellite on iPhone and Google Pixel devices during emergencies
Know how to send messages via satellite on your iPhone or Pixel during emergencies. (Pexels)

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, millions of people might face challenges with communication due to power outages and disrupted cell service. In these critical situations, sending messages via satellite can provide essential connections to emergency services, friends, and family. Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite and Google's Satellite SOS feature on Pixel devices offer vital support when conventional networks fail.

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite works on iPhone 14 and newer models without any setup. Simply dial 911 to reach emergency services through satellite communication if you lack cell service or Wi-Fi. Google's Satellite SOS feature serves Pixel 9 devices similarly, enabling users to contact emergency services when traditional networks are unavailable.

Also read
In addition to the emergency service features, Apple recently launched a Messages via satellite function in iOS 18. This feature allows users to communicate with friends and family in non-emergency situations. Currently, this service is exclusive to iPhone 14 models and newer and requires an active SIM card along with carrier support. Users in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of this capability.

To use Emergency SOS messaging on an iPhone, follow these steps:

1. Dial 911: If the call fails, tap “Emergency Text via Satellite” to send a message to emergency services.

2. Use Messages App: Alternatively, open the Messages app, text 911 or SOS, and select “Emergency Services.”

3. Report Emergency: Tap “Report Emergency” and follow the instructions displayed on your screen.

Your text message will include your Medical ID, emergency contact details, location, and battery life. If your contacts are on iMessage, they will receive a transcript of your communication with emergency services.

For Pixel 9 users, here's how to send a message via Satellite SOS:

1. Set Google Messages: Ensure Google Messages is your default messaging app.

2. Dial 911: If there's no cell service or Wi-Fi, a “Satellite SOS” option will appear. Tap this option.

3. Complete Emergency Questionnaire: Fill out the necessary information and choose to notify emergency contacts.

4. Follow Onscreen Prompts: Aim your phone at the satellite as directed.

Both Apple and Google satellite services are currently free for users with supported devices, provided you maintain a clear view of the sky for effective communication.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 15:19 IST
