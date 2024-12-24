Latest Tech News How To How to send photos wirelessly from Android to iPhone: 3 quick and easy ways

How to send photos wirelessly from Android to iPhone: 3 quick and easy ways

Sending files wirelessly between an iPhone and an Android device is quite simple. Here's are 3 ways you can do it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 11:54 IST
How to send photos wirelessly from Android to iPhone: 3 quick and easy ways
Android to iPhone file transfer: 3 quick and easy ways (Google, Apple)

Imagine owning an Android phone, but all your friends and family members own an iPhone. Or it could be the other way around. Alternatively, you could simply own two phones—an Android and an iPhone—and want to transfer files wirelessly between the two. This can certainly become annoying, especially if you wish to transfer files in their original quality. So, what can you do to transfer files wirelessly? There are multiple methods available, but in this article, we will highlight the three most reliable, quickest, and easiest ways to transfer files wirelessly between iOS and Android devices—or vice versa. Read on.

Method 1: Snapdrop

Using this method, you can visit Snapdrop.net, which uses encrypted peer-to-peer transfers to facilitate file transfers between devices. You can transfer files from Android to iOS, iOS to Android, Android to a laptop, or even Android to a Mac, etc.

To get started, open Snapdrop.net on your device's browser, and then open the same website on the browser of the other device. Both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for this to work. Once the devices appear on the screen, simply navigate to the file you wish to share, select it, and send it across. The receiving device will display a pop-up, where you can hit "Save." The file, whether a photo or any other document, will then be saved to the device.

Method 2: Cloud Storage Services

Previously, we might have hesitated to recommend this method, but with improved internet speeds, it has become an excellent option. Using cloud storage services such as Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive, you can easily upload your files from the sending device and share a link to the receiving device. The recipient can then download the files.

This method is secure, easy to use, and works across all platforms, whether it's iOS, Android, iPadOS, Mac, or Windows. All you need is a Google Drive link containing the shared files, and the recipient will be able to download them effortlessly.

Note: If you want the recipient to edit your files, make sure you grant them the necessary permissions beforehand.

Method 3: Send Files as Documents Using WhatsApp

You can also use WhatsApp to send files as documents, ensuring that the quality remains unaffected. To do this, tap on the paper clip icon in any chat, select the "Document" option, and navigate to your image file or any other file you wish to send.

WhatsApp allows you to send files of up to 2 GB in size. Simply select the file and send it across. This method works wirelessly and eliminates the need for any cables.

