How to start the Oscar Guzman flies again missions and begin earning big in GTA Online

Ready for a new adventure in GTA Online? The Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions bring high-stakes action and big rewards. Here's how to get started!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 05 2025, 15:40 IST
Ready to dive into thrilling new missions in GTA Online? Here's how to start with Oscar Guzman. (Rockstar Games)

The streets of Los Santos just got more intense. With the release of the Enhanced Edition for PC players, Rockstar Games has also launched the "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" missions in GTA Online. These new tasks, available in six parts, take players to McKenzie Field Hangar, where you'll steal arms deliveries from Oscar Guzman's competition and rake in some serious cash. Here's how you can get started on these missions and dive into the action.

How to Start the Oscar Guzman Flies Again Missions in GTA Online

Before jumping into the "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" missions, PC players need to migrate their GTA Online character after downloading the Enhanced Edition. To do this, simply select the GTA Online option from the main menu and follow the prompts to migrate your character. This step is permanent, but it ensures you continue from where you left off.

Also read
New players who are just joining GTA Online can download the Enhanced Edition and create a new character. However, note that they'll have to complete several required tasks and missions before they can access the Oscar Guzman missions.

Once you're in Los Santos, there are two ways to get started. You can either wait for a call from Oscar Guzman or visit MazeBank Foreclosures on your phone. It's recommended to wait for Oscar's call, as he will explain the next steps. However, if you want to skip ahead, simply visit MazeBank Foreclosures and select the red "McKenzie Field Hangar" box.

From here, head to the northern part of Los Santos to find the property's blue icon. Purchase the McKenzie Field Hangar for $1.475 million. Once the property is bought, Oscar will call you again, directing you to visit the hangar. Though it's a long drive from downtown Los Santos, you can reload the server to instantly reach the location.

Upon arrival, step inside the hangar, where Oscar will greet you. After a short discussion, you'll be led to the office, where you can register as a CEO using the laptop. Once registered, you'll unlock the first mission, "Up and Running."

Congratulations, you're now ready to start your first of six Oscar Guzman missions in GTA Online. While "Up and Running" may be challenging solo, it's best tackled with friends or at an open party. However, all six missions can be completed alone if needed.

