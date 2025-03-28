Latest Tech News How To How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide

Social media is buzzing with Ghibli-style art. Want to transform your photos into stunning anime-style images? Here’s how to do it for free.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 28 2025, 17:08 IST
Ghibli-style art
Social media is buzzing with AI-generated Ghibli-style art - here’s how to create your own. (X)

The internet is filled with stunning Ghibli-inspired images, and many users are eager to try creating their own. This viral trend, especially on platforms like X and Instagram, showcases images that resemble the whimsical, soft beauty of Studio Ghibli films. Now, thanks to ChatGPT's AI-powered image generator, achieving this unique look has become easier than ever - without spending a dime. Here's how to turn your photos into Ghibli-style artwork with just a few simple steps.

How to Create Ghibli-Style Portraits Using GPT-4o

The new image generation feature in GPT-4o lets users create vibrant, anime-style artwork, even if they're not artists themselves. Here's how to generate your Ghibli-inspired art:

1. Log Into ChatGPT

Go to chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT app on your mobile device. Ensure you're logged into your OpenAI account.

Also read
2. Select GPT-4o

Choose GPT-4o as your model. For free-tier users, the image generation feature may be limited to three images per day.

3. Pick Your Method: Photo or Prompt

There are two options to create your art:

  • Image-to-Image: Upload a photo and simply request, “Turn this into Studio Ghibli-style anime art.”
  • Text-to-Image: Provide a detailed description, such as “A girl walking through a forest at sunset, with big expressive eyes and soft watercolour tones, in the style of Studio Ghibli.”

4. Make Adjustments

After the image is generated, you can ask GPT-4o for changes. For example, you can request, “Make the background more detailed” or “Change the expression to look more surprised.”

5. Download Your Image

Once satisfied, you can right-click (or long press on mobile) to save the image. You can use it as your profile picture, share it on social media, or just keep it for fun.

Bonus Tip:

If you want to generate multiple images in the same style, simply upload a new photo and ask GPT-4o to apply the same transformation. It will maintain the same look without requiring a fresh prompt.

Why the Ghibli-Style Trend is Gaining Popularity

AI-generated art, especially in the form of portraits, has often struggled to capture the charm and soul of traditional hand-drawn art. However, GPT-4o's Ghibli-style output stands out by delivering images that feel warm, expressive, and full of character. The big eyes, soft pastel tones, and detailed backgrounds give the images the nostalgic magic of a Miyazaki film. Whether it's transforming a travel photo into a scene from Spirited Away or experimenting with a pet picture, GPT-4o offers a fun and interactive way to engage with AI art.

Alternatives to ChatGPT's Image Generator

If you've reached your free image limit or want to explore other options, there are other platforms offering similar features:

  • Grok AI: Developed by xAI, Grok allows users to transform images into anime-style art, though results may vary depending on the image and the prompt.
  • InsMind: This platform provides a dedicated Ghibli-style filter and often delivers results that resemble traditional, hand-drawn art.

Whether you're using ChatGPT or exploring other platforms, the popularity of AI-generated art is undeniable. With tools like GPT-4o, turning your photos into whimsical, Ghibli-inspired artwork has never been easier.

First Published Date: 28 Mar, 17:08 IST
