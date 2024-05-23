 How to unlink Facebook and Instagram accounts: A simple step-by-step guide for beginners | How-to
Want to separate your Facebook and Instagram profiles? Here’s a quick guide to unlinking your accounts on iPhone or through a web browser.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 18:46 IST
Know how to separate your Facebook and Instagram accounts with these easy steps for unlinking. (AFP)

Many users link their Facebook and Instagram accounts for easy sharing across both platforms. However, sometimes you might want to keep your profiles separate for different audiences or personal reasons. Here's how you can unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts from the Meta Accounts Centre. Don't worry - disconnecting the accounts won't delete your posts, followers, or other data on either platform. Let's get started.

Unlinking Facebook and Instagram on iPhone:

You can unlink your accounts using either the Instagram or Facebook app. Here's how:

Using the Instagram App:

1. Open Instagram and tap the profile icon at the bottom right.

2. Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) and go to Settings and privacy.

3. Select Accounts Centre and then Accounts.

4. Tap Remove next to your Facebook account.

5. Follow the prompts: tap Remove account, read the instructions, tap Continue, then Yes, remove (account name).

Using the Facebook App:

1. Open the Facebook app and tap the profile icon at the bottom right.

2. Tap the gear icon for Settings & privacy.

3. Select See more in Accounts Centre.

4. Scroll down and select Accounts.

5. Tap Remove next to your Instagram account.

6. Follow the prompts: tap Remove account, Continue, then Yes, remove (account name).

Unlinking Facebook and Instagram Using a Web Browser:

1. Go to the Facebook website and log in.

2. Click your profile icon and select Settings & privacy, then Settings.

3. From the sidebar, select See more in Accounts Centre.

4. Go to Accounts.

5. Click Remove next to the account you want to unlink.

6. Follow the prompts: click Remove account, Continue, then Yes, remove (account name).

You can also complete this process on the Instagram website, but its interface is less user-friendly. If needed, go to the Instagram website, click More, then Settings, and follow the steps to unlink your accounts.

With these steps, you can easily manage your online presence by unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

First Published Date: 23 May, 18:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets