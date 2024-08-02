 How to use Android recovery mode to fix your phone: Step by step guide | How-to
Home How To How to use Android recovery mode to fix your phone: Step by step guide

How to use Android recovery mode to fix your phone: Step by step guide

Know how to access Android recovery mode to fix common issues. Use this guide to enter recovery mode and perform essential troubleshooting and repair tasks.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 19:08 IST
Icon
Google Quick Share revolutionizes Android file sharing, aims for seamless connectivity
Android recovery mode
1/6 1. Introduction to Google Quick Share: Google has introduced Quick Share, a wireless file-sharing feature for Android devices, in collaboration with Samsung. This move aims to provide Android users with a seamless and efficient way to transfer files, similar to Apple's AirDrop.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Partnership with Samsung: The Quick Share feature is a result of collaboration between Google and Samsung. Initially available on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, it will later extend to Pixel devices and other Android smartphones.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Functionality and Similarities with AirDrop: Quick Share functions similarly to Apple's AirDrop, allowing users to effortlessly share files, photos, and videos with nearby devices. Android users can expect a quick and easy file-sharing process by selecting the file, tapping the share icon, and utilizing the Quick Share feature.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. User Experience: When Android users first use Quick Share, they will receive a notification informing them of the transition from Nearby Share to Quick Share. The process involves selecting a file, tapping the Quick Share icon, and choosing the nearby device for the file transfer to commence.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Proximity Requirement: Effective file sharing through Quick Share requires the two devices to be nearby. This ensures the efficiency and reliability of the wireless transfer process.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Rollout and Future Availability: Google has begun rolling out the Quick Share feature for Pixel phones, with Android users expected to receive it through an operating system update. Notably, Google has also announced plans to make Quick Share available for Windows PCs, expanding its compatibility beyond Android devices.   (unsplash)
Android recovery mode
icon View all Images
Know how to access and use Android recovery mode to troubleshoot and repair your device. (Pexels)

Android recovery mode is a crucial tool for diagnosing and fixing various problems on your phone or tablet. It offers a range of diagnostic and repair options that can resolve issues such as software bugs, boot loops, or system crashes. Accessing recovery mode allows you to perform tasks like factory resets, apply software updates, and clear cache, which can address problems beyond the reach of standard troubleshooting methods.

When you turn on your Android device, it typically boots into the regular operating system. However, Android devices also include hidden partitions that enable advanced features, including recovery mode.

Also read: Tired of spam emails? Here's a Gmail trick that Google wants everyone to learn [Watch]

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What is Android Recovery Mode

Android Recovery Mode is a special troubleshooting tool. It helps fix problems like boot loops, slowdowns, and malware. You can clear storage, manage cache, and perform other maintenance tasks to get your phone running smoothly again.

Functions of Recovery Mode

1. Software Updates: Allows manual installation of updates when over the air updates are unavailable.

2. Custom ROM Installation: Facilitates the installation of custom ROMs.

3. Firmware Flashing: Lets you flash new firmware to restore the device to a clean state.

Recovery Mode is not accessible through the standard device settings; it requires a specific hardware key combination.

Also read: How to check your EPF balance? Follow these simple steps using the UMANG app

Features of Recovery Mode

Basic Functions

  • Wipe Cache Partition: Clears temporary files to improve device performance without affecting data.
  • Wipe Data/Factory Reset: Completely erases all user data, restoring the device to its original state.
  • Apply Updates Using ADB: Instals updates or ROMs using a computer and Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

Advanced Features

  • Gain Root Access: Provides elevated permissions for advanced customization and app control.
  • Install Custom Recoveries: Replaces the stock recovery with more feature-rich options like TWRP or CWM.
  • Install Custom ROMs: Instals modified versions of the Android operating system.
  • View Recovery Logs: Accesses technical information for troubleshooting.
  • Mount System Storage: Allows modification of system files (for advanced users).

Also read: How to transfer your photos and videos from Google Photos to Apple iCloud in a few simple steps

When to Use Recovery Mode

  • Troubleshooting issues: Clearing cache or performing a factory reset can resolve various problems.
  • Installing updates: Applying updates using ADB can be helpful in certain situations.
  • Customising your device: Rooting, installing custom recoveries, and ROMs offer advanced customization options.

Important Note: Using Recovery Mode incorrectly can lead to data loss or device instability. Proceed with caution and back up your data before making significant changes.

Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

How to Use Recovery Mode

1. Power off your device.

2. Press and hold the power key and volume up key simultaneously until the Fastboot menu appears.

3. Use the volume down key to navigate to the Recovery Mode option.

4. Select Recovery Mode using the power key.

5. From the Recovery Mode menu, choose options to reboot the system, wipe data, install updates, enter system repair mode, or access advanced features.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 19:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you whatsapp web app: simple and easy, here is how to log in or out how apple pay can work even when your iphone battery is dead play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick how to port your sim from jio, airtel or vi to bsnl: a step-by-step guide garena free fire redeem codes for august 2: boost your gameplay with freebies!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets